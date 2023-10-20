Every GTA Online player should get the Up-n-Atomizer: Here’s why

When it comes to the best weapons in GTA Online, the Up-N-Atomizer is an unlikely candidate. It's virtually useless for actual PvP or destroying NPCs, yet this gun offers a niche not present elsewhere in the meta. For those unacquainted with the weapon, this alien weapon can shoot a small burst of energy to forcefully move a vehicle or other object a short distance.

Such a niche might sound incredibly simple, yet it's actually far more helpful than a new player might realize. There are instances where the Up-n-Atomizer could save a job where your vehicle gets stuck, or simply save you time getting it out of clutters. Both these skills are useful in Sell Missions.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Why the Up-n-Atomizer is so useful in GTA Online

Several factors make this gun so good in this game:

Unique niche: The only other weapons that can move your vehicles are explosives, which will destroy most rides in a single hit. By comparison, the Up-n-Atomizer is unlikely to blow up your car, truck, etc.

The only other weapons that can move your vehicles are explosives, which will destroy most rides in a single hit. By comparison, the Up-n-Atomizer is unlikely to blow up your car, truck, etc. Can save a mission: There are occasions when your vehicle somehow gets stuck. Being able to move it back to a usable location is incredibly helpful.

There are occasions when your vehicle somehow gets stuck. Being able to move it back to a usable location is incredibly helpful. Infinite ammo: This gun requires no ammo. Instead, GTA Online players have to wait a short while to reuse it. There are two benefits to this. First, it costs no money to use. Second, you never have to worry about running out of ammo.

All these reasons make this gun easily worth its high price. The only issue is that players without this alien weapon must wait until a GTA Online weekly update puts it in the Gun Van's stock for a chance to buy it.

How to get the Up-n-Atomizer in GTA Online

The Gun Van is where you can get this weapon (Image via Rockstar Games)

There used to be a time when this weapon was purchasable from Ammu-Nation or the Armory Agency, but that opportunity was removed on January 12, 2023, when the Gun Van debuted.

For those in need of a refresher, the Gun Van is a shop that changes its location daily and its inventory weekly. On some weeks, this outlet may feature the Up-n-Atomizer in stock. In that case, you just need to look for the Gun Van. GTA+ members is made known its location automatically, whereas non-subscribers can always use an interactive map to find this store.

Once you find the Gun Van, approach it from the vehicle's backside and interact with the old gentleman.

Up-n-Atomizer is one of the best weapons in GTA Online

An example of a player using this gun (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online rarely introduces useful weapons, and if new firearms do debut, they're typically for PvP or PvE. Getting utility-based content is seldom seen, as the most recent example is the Compact EMP Launcher from The Contract DLC. Even then, that gun's niche vastly differs from the Up-n-Atomizer's. The future of upcoming weapons' viability is as uncertain as the inevitable GTA 6 announcement date.

It is highly recommended that players get this alien weapon as soon as they can afford it.

