Why GTA 5 needs a DreamPunk 2.0-like graphics mod

GTA 5 is Rockstar Games' best-selling Grand Theft Auto title so far. It came out in 2013 and one of its best assets at the time was visual effects. They were slightly improved with its re-release on the PS4 and Xbox One in 2014, and then further with a 2022 launch for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The graphics don't look unappealing in 2025, but it cannot be denied that they have started to age a little now, especially when compared to more recent releases like CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 already has a graphics mod that makes it look almost photorealistic, named Dreampunk 2.0. While there is no shortage of graphics mods for GTA 5, it isn't anything like Dreampunk 2.0, and the Rockstar title could use one now.

Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect only the writer's opinion.

Here's why a GTA 5 graphics mod like Dreampunk 2.0 could be really useful now

Cyberpunk 2077 in its vanilla form is no less of a visual treat, but the Dreampunk mod by NextGen Dreams amps up its graphics to the next level. It uses advanced real-time path tracing and dynamic color grading to render near-photorealistic visual effects. The Dreampunk 2.0 update further implemented elements such as refined RT color grading, heavily modified Exposure Adaption, dynamic weather, clouds, and shadows.

Besides great visuals, the CD Projekt Red title offers more in terms of gameplay, but all of that with the Dreampunk 2.0 mod looks like a very difference experience altogether.

GTA 5 has a lot to offer with regards to gameplay as well; however, in 2025, the title needs a significant graphical enhancement. Additionally, since Rockstar hasn't announced a GTA 6 PC port yet, gamers on this platform could use a mod like Dreampunk 2.0 for a next-gen Grand Theft Auto experience.

Such a mod could greatly freshen-up the decade-old Rockstar Games title, potentially providing a life-like, action-packed playthrough with realistic lighting effects, assets, as well as character models.

While there is nothing quite like Cyberpunk 2077's Dreampunk mod for Grand Theft Auto 5, there are some good ones out there.

Razed Mods' Natural Vision Evolved is one such GTA 5 graphics mod. It enhances the title's bland graphics quite a bit. Its latest update came out in November 2024, adding reflections to all surfaces, volumetric clouds, new parallax road textures, bush textures, and more, greatly improving the visual effects.

Therefore, although there's nothing exactly like Dreampunk 2.0 for GTA 5 yet, there are mods that those in search of graphic boosts can check out.

