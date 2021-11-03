Why a GTA 5 single player DLC is long overdue 

GTA 5 was the most successful game of 2013. It has won many accolades and has millions of players. The game has sold over 150 million units across platforms. The game was initially released for the PS3 and the Xbox 360. In 2014 the game was released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One series. Rockstar Games released GTA Online shortly after the initial release of the game and has stopped focusing on the single-player side of GTA 5.

Rockstar Games realized that PvP gets more competitive, and that that's where they would make money. Although the story mode of GTA 5 was a hit, and many players loved playing the game, Rockstar Games have not expanded the story in any DLC. Players received a whole and complete storyline with a beautiful start and a wholesome ending.

Why a single player DLC is long overdue in GTA 5

Many players who enjoy single-player gaming loved the story mode of GTA 5. The story of the game is considered to be one of the best in the gaming industry. Players get to play through the lives of three different protagonists, which is done like never before.

The game is highly dynamic and many players love how the story ended. Despite the amazing ending where players can choose the outcome of the game, many players can't help but want more. The highly dynamic protagonists in the game leave the players wondering what happened to them after the last mission.

There are many mysteries in the game even after the storyline is complete and the side missions are done. Many players would love to get to the bottom of all the narratives in the game. The NPCs in the game all have amazing backstories, and many players would like to learn more about the life of characters like Lester, Jimmy, Tracy, Wade and Lamar.

With Rockstar's sudden announcement of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, many players are also wondering if they have been secretly working on a single player DLC for GTA 5.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod