Why GTA 6 is likely to be announced in 2023 with release date of next year

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is one of the most popular video game franchises in history, and now, fans of the series eagerly await the next installment. Despite the lack of official announcements from the developers of the series, Rockstar Games, rumors and speculation have been circulating about the game's release date and possible features.

In this opinion article, we will explore the reasons why we believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely to be announced in 2023, with a release date set for 2024. We will examine all possible evidence and provide insights into why we believe the wait for the next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto series is finally coming to an end.

Note: This article has subjective opinions and may not reflect the ideas of the general audience.

Analyzing GTA 6 leaks and rumors: What we know so far

There have been numerous leaks and rumors about the upcoming release of GTA 6. One of the most notable leaks came in September 2022, when various details about the game, including its setting, characters, and storyline, were allegedly leaked online. However, Rockstar Games has not confirmed the authenticity of these leaks.

More recently, in March 2023, there were additional leaks and rumors about GTA 6's release date and features. One leak suggested that the game would be officially revealed in 2024 but would not be released on older consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One. This was reportedly done to ensure that enough players have access to the next-generation consoles before the game's release.

Another leak came in the form of a Vice City map, which was reportedly obtained through leaks. The map is said to be larger than the one from Grand Theft Auto 5, with potential for future expansion. However, the validity of the leak could not be confirmed, as the Reddit thread where it was shared was deleted.

What famous Grand Theft Auto insiders had to share

According to insiders in the gaming community, including Tom Henderson, an author at Insider Gaming, and Tez2, a renowned insider on Twitter, it is likely that Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6 sometime in 2023.

Tom Henderson specifically suggested that Rockstar has been planning a 2024 release date for the game and that it will only be available on next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. He cited a source who claimed that the decision was made to ensure that enough players would have access to the new consoles before the game's release.

Tez2 talks about the Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser (Image via GTAForums)

Tez2 also suggested that Rockstar may tease the game later in 2023, possibly during the 10th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto Online. They also said that any news about the game may appear as early as June or July 2023.

It's worth noting that while these insiders have provided information about the possible announcement of GTA 6, nothing has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games at this time.

It appears that there is a strong possibility that Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6 sometime in 2023. While the exact timing of the announcement has not been confirmed, insiders have suggested that the developers may tease the game later in 2023, possibly during the 10th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 5, with potential news appearing as early as June or July.

However, it's important to note that these are still rumors and leaks, and nothing has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games. It's possible that plans could change or that the information provided by insiders may not be entirely accurate.

Poll : Which year do you think is more likely the one Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6 in? 2023 2024 0 votes