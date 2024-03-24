Why GTA 6 might not get delayed despite the reported concerns

The entire Grand Theft Auto community has been in shambles since yesterday after a renowned media outlet reported that GTA 6 could get delayed till 2026. While Rockstar Games did not make the statement officially, the report cited an anonymous member from the gaming studio. The official release date for the upcoming game is still set in 2025. Therefore, some fans are still hopeful that Rockstar Games will release the title in time.

This article discusses why GTA 6 might not get delayed beyond its announced period.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Rockstar Games should not delay GTA 6 till 2026

The GTA 6 delay report stated that Rockstar Games is falling behind the planned development schedule. Therefore, it is asking its developers to return to the office in April 2024 so that the title can be released on time.

It is worth noting that when Rockstar released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, it mentioned the release date as 2025. This gives the studio a year's worth of window for release.

Historically, the gaming studio is known to have two popular release windows: Spring (March-April) and Fall (September-October). Another thing to note is that Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, has set a mammoth goal for the fiscal year of 2025, which ends on March 31, 2025. These two factors indirectly hint that the GTA 6 release date should be within the starting phase of 2025.

However, Rockstar Games is also notorious for its delays, and fans are accustomed to it. If that happens for any reason, the game developer still has the fall window to release the highly anticipated game. Any further delay would be questionable for both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive as they took over a decade to announce the release period of the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

After suffering from several back-to-back leaks, Rockstar Games is reportedly asking the GTA 6 developers to work from the office. This is a clear indication that the studio is getting extremely cautious with the progress and is gearing up to finish the development process. Therefore, a delay till 2026 is less likely.

Even if the game suffers from delays, it should be released within the previously announced 2025 cycle.

However, no information can be taken for granted until either Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive announce it officially. The developer is maintaining complete secrecy over the title's progress, and it is highly likely that the GTA 6 delay rumor won’t be addressed either.

Therefore, fans are advised to stay vigilant and keep an eye on Rockstar Games’ official Newswires for the most updated details on Grand Theft Auto 6.

