Why GTA 6 should have multiple protagonists like GTA 5

GTA 5 really broke the mold when it came out in 2013, leaving fans to wonder how incredible GTA 6 will be when it is finally released. Fans had been waiting for this game's release for years, and when they found out that it featured multiple protagonists for the first time in the franchise, it blew their minds.

Now, many GTA 5 players find it hard to imagine the game with only one protagonist. Even though this is how the previous games in the franchise were played, current gamers do not think that this will be the case anymore.

This article will discuss why GTA 6 should have multiple protagonists like in GTA 5.

GTA 6 needs multiple protagonists so players can enjoy detailed storylines

Until Rockstar officially tells fans more, the speculation around the multiple protagonist setup is just that: speculation.

The gaming community feels that GTA 6 should have multiple protagonists mostly because this is what they have become accustomed to. Many feel that returning to a single protagonist might limit the game.

This is not necessarily true. When looking at GTA San Andreas, for example, it has more missions than GTA 5 with CJ as the single protagonist. This should at the very least eleviate some of the concerns that fans may have about returning to just one character. If the character and story are strong enough it would not be a problem.

On the other hand though, now with the advances in gaming technology, there is no reason to believe that Rockstar couldn't make the game with more than one main character and for them both, or all, to have fascinating and engaging storylines. With the PS5 and other future generation consoles, the sky is the limit.

GTA 6 leaks give more information on what to expect

GTA 6 will go down as one of the most highly-anticipated games in history. Already almost ten years in the making, there is much that fans still don't know about the new game's release or in-game details.

There have been some leaks regarding dates and content for the next GTA game, however, gamers now know when it comes to GTA leaks, they should all be taken with a pinch of salt. There is one person that many believe to be a reputable source of information on the subject. His name is Tom Henderson and he is the CEO and owner of viraljunkies.com.

Tom Henderson has stated on Twitter and in a YouTube video that he has heard that the next GTA game will feature both a playable male and female character. Players hope that this is true as it would confirm many hopes that gamers will get to use multiple protagonists once again.

