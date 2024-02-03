Why GTA 6 Online must not have Oppressor Mk II

Many Grand Theft Auto fans are wondering if the notorious Pegassi Oppressor MK II will return in GTA 6 Online. The motorcycle debuted in Grand Theft Auto Online in August 2018 as part of the After Hours DLC and has been criticized a lot since. This is because it can fly and shoot guided missiles. Although the vehicle can be fun to use, there are reasons why it should not return in the series' next entry.

Instead, it would be much better for Grand Theft Auto 6 and its online mode to stick to the series' core themes and be grounded in reality. With that said, let's take a closer look at why the Oppressor MK II must not return in the long-awaited sequel.

Reasons the Pegassi Oppressor MK II must not return in GTA 6 Online

GTA 6's first trailer revealed that many vehicles from Grand Theft Auto Online will be returning to the game. More are expected to be featured in GTA 6 trailer 2, but many fans hope that the Pegassi Oppressor MK II is not among them.

As stated earlier, the motorcycle can fly and shoot missiles. While it can be useful for grinding the multiplayer, such futuristic technology has no place in this franchise, as its core themes focus on realistic crimes. The inclusion of such rides is a big deviation from it. The criticism and fan disappointment are reason enough to build a case against the Pegassi Oppressor MK II's return.

However, another problem associated with this overpowered GTA Online vehicle is griefing. The Pegassi Oppressor MK II has become synonymous with griefers over the years. It has been used to cause a lot of chaos in the title's public lobbies, ruining the experience for players.

Beginners have little to no chance against it as it is pretty fast, and the guided Homing Missiles, despite having been nerfed once, rarely miss. Rockstar Games raised its price to $8,000,000 in early 2023 to make it a little hard to acquire. However, since those who already owned it were unaffected, it didn't exactly fix the issue.

Therefore, the Pegassi Oppressor MK II being excluded from the list of vehicles in GTA 6 Online could account for a much more peaceful gameplay experience. In fact, this should apply to all other vehicles of its type that feature outlandish abilities.

In a nutshell, Rockstar Games should focus on delivering a compelling narrative in GTA 6 story mode and a fun yet balanced online experience in its currently unannounced multiplayer. Both could benefit from the Pegassi Oppressor MK II and other wacky sci-fi elements not returning.

