Why the GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released this month (February 2025)

GTA 6 trailer 2 is one of the most anticipated things in the Grand Theft Auto — and general gaming — community at the moment. The upcoming title's first trailer came out 14 months ago in December 2023. Nothing new has been shared by Rockstar Games since then, and that has made fans even more eager for the next look at GTA 5's much-awaited sequel.

Although there is no official word on when it will be released, certain events that have transpired over the last few days seem to suggest that it might be out in February 2025 itself. Let's take a closer look at why GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released this month.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here's why GTA 6 trailer 2 might release this month (February 2025)

Opening shot from the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the reasons why fans can expect the next GTA 6 trailer to be released in the near future is the title's release window. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, once again confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for a fall 2025 release during its recent earnings call held on February 6, 2025.

Given that fall usually kicks off in September, one can expect the title's proper marketing phase to begin with another trailer sometime around now. Furthermore, Rockstar launched its official Discord server with a GTA 6 channel just a few days ago.

It was announced out of nowhere, and the timing seems to suggest that more information on the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel might be close.

Rockstar's official Discord server went live just ahead of PlayStation State of Play 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games || Discord)

It is also worth noting that Borderlands 4, another upcoming title under Take-Two, was only marked for a Calendar 2025 launch during the company's February 2025 earnings call.

A few days later, its trailer was shown at Sony PlayStation's State of Play event. The title's release date, September 23, 2025, was also announced there, which puts it within fall 2025 window as well.

Now, Rockstar Games doesn't need to follow the same marketing patterns as Borderlands 4, but it would not be unrealistic to expect GTA 6 trailer 2 to possibly arrive this month either.

That said, readers are once again reminded that this is purely speculation. Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has announced anything about the GTA 6 trailer 2 as of this writing.

That said, Borderlands 4's release date announcement also has sparked speculation regarding the potential GTA 6 release month within the fanbase.

