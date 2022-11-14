Why GTA Online players should add a JB 700W to their collection

GTA Online has one of the largest collections of cars that can be found in any game. This is a great achievement that has been exemplified by GTA Online's racing community, who have been actively analyzing every car that players can drive in the game.

Novice GTA Online car collectors may have trouble deciding which car will be perfectly suited for them. However, The JB 700W is an essential car that all players should own, and this is the perfect time to purchase one since there is currently a 30% discount on it in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Why should players get the JB 700W in GTA Online this week?

Design

The JB 700W is a weaponized classic Grand Tourer car, meaning that it is specifically designed to travel long distances while still maintaining its top speed. It takes inspiration from the real-life Aston Martin DB5, especially when it comes to the shape of its body. This is also why the car looks so classy and feels like it came out of a spy movie.

Furthermore, it has distinctive circular headlights in the front, which really give it a 60s aesthetic that is very appealing when contrasted with its modern weaponized abilities.

If players want to roleplay as a spy, the JB 700W is a must-have, as the old-school tires and the slanted roof really create a memorable look that other GTA Online players will have a hard time forgetting.

Weapons

Another major highlight of this car has to be the weaponry that GTA Online players get access to once they start driving. The first thing that they will get their hands on are the two front-facing machine guns that can only be operated by the driver. These guns are pretty powerful against players and unarmored cars.

When it comes to explosives, players can install proximity mines in the car. These mines come in two forms: the 'Spike' can be used to burst the tires of other cars, and the 'Spill' is a type of explosive that basically spits out oil on the road, making every car that drives over it spin out of control.

These mines are better suited for defensive maneuvers, and players shouldn't focus on using them to eliminate NPCs or other players.

Performance

The JB 700W has pretty great acceleration and reaches high speeds very quickly. This makes it a good choice for players who are looking for a getaway car.

It boasts a top speed of 119.25 mph and a lap time of 1:12.092, making it a pretty competitive car in its class. The car also has a relatively lightweight profile, and its toned-down aesthetics keep players from attracting unwanted attention.

It has a strong exterior, making it very durable during dangerous situations. It can take head-on collisions and gunfire without getting deformed, but it will likely break down if the damage is consistent.

The JB 700W is prone to oversteer, so players need to keep this in mind while driving it. There may be times when the car spins out if players are taking a corner at a high speed. To avoid this, players should always be careful and make sure they use its responsive brakes when necessary. Players can get this car for $1,029,000.

