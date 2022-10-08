Why GTA Online players should avoid buying the Streiter

Many GTA Online missions take place in the mountains or areas where the surface might not be ideal. Thus, off-road vehicles come in handy whenever players need to travel through these uneven roads.

However, when choosing one to buy, they should try to avoid the Streiter. There are many reasons why this station wagon is not the best that one can get, especially when they are looking for a vehicle suitable for off-road driving.

Additionally, there are many four-wheelers that are way better when compared to the Streiter. In any case, this article explores why Streiter is not the best car in its class to buy.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Streiter is not a great car to buy in GTA Online, especially when there are better options

Design

Streiter is a terrain station wagon that has the design of an SUV. However, in GTA Online, it is considered a part of the sports class. This is one of the main reasons why players try to avoid this car when it comes to categorization. It does not make any sense within the game.

The core design is based on Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain 4x4², so the car looks pretty "civilian" compared to the others in GTA Online. While it would be nice to own in real life, in GTA Online, there are way more four-wheelers with compelling designs.

Furthermore, its large tires give it a unique look out of any other SUV or sports car, but it still looks pretty awkward and not all aesthetically pleasing.

Performance

Streiter's performance is not very good when compared to most other vehicles in the game. It gets easily destroyed by the Pariah. The contender is clearly the better choice if players put it in the SUV category

Thus, in both of these groups, Streiter fails to impress. Moreover, because of its large tires, it can easily flip over, especially when one is not paying attention at corners or turning around at high speed. This makes it very hard to maneuver the vehicle.

It is really bad when it comes to racing, so there is no point in using this sports class vehicle as players will be guaranteed to lose even against cars that are not technically sports cars. Its speed is also not impressive with a max of 111.25 mph and a lap time of 1:12.941.

Conclusion

Streiter is a strange vehicle that does not belong to any category. For some, this would make this car special, but in reality, this only makes it unremarkable. As its uniqueness gets overshadowed by its insanely bad performance and design, it does not justify its $500,000 price tag.

GTA Online enthusiasts are better off buying a rally car and driving that as it would have better consistency than the Streiter.

As a sports car, it should be the last priority for any beginner and should always be skipped. Players who are rich and have half a million dollars to spare should only consider buying it.

Moreover, even as an off-road vehicle, it does not have great ramming capabilities, so one cannot even use it to push others out of its way. To sum it up, it should be definitely avoided in GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far