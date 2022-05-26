Why GTA Online players should avoid buying a yacht

GTA Online sees players battle it out to make the most money and own the best items. The game's prevalent mechanics sees players spend more to earn more. While there are various ways to earn money in the game, some focus on businesses while others grind on heists.

Making quick cash may sound easy, but few gamers attain brag-worthy sums of money. That being said, saving is also a huge part of the meta as gamers do not wish to blow cash on useless stuff. This article talks about the yachts in the game and how they add no value.

GTA Online newbies should steer clear of the Yachts

The Executives and other Criminals DLC of 2020 added the Galaxy Superyacht to GTA Online. As the name suggests, it is a purchaseable yacht in the game via Docktease.

“Bold. Iconic. Visible from space. Checkout our new range of Super Yachts today.”

For the uninitiated, the Galaxy Superyacht prices can range from $6-$10 million depending on the upgrades. OG fans were quick to classify the yacht as a competitor to Luxor Deluxe, as they are both equally ineffective. That being said, there are three variants available:

Aquarius

Pisces

Orion

Each variant is priced differently due to the functions and upgrades available. The cheapest is the Orion with a base price of $6 million, the Pisces comes in next with a $7 million tag. Last but by far the costliest is the Aquarius, which costs a whopping $8 million at stock level.

GTA Online is a battleground where players are either blowing each other up or trying to earn more money than the next gamer. Sadly, the Superyacht does not fit anywhere into that meta because the yachts do not add any value at all. This, like the Luxor Deluxe, is a vehicle for gamers who like to flex their money.

The Superyacht Life is a series of six missions locked behind this giant paywall. However, they are nothing ground-breaking as the content is nothing unique and the pay is not good either. Unlike the Kosatka, yachts cannot be driven, moving it costs $25k each time.

For gamers who want to know the things that are included with yachts, here are some common features across all models:

210ft long yacht

Three guest rooms (just basic rooms, no function)

Sun deck

Helipad

The three models offer varying levels of features according to their prices at the stock level. The Pisces has an extra helipad and a hot tub, whereas the Aquarius comes with better upgrades than the Pisces but the same stock items.

Not only does owning a yacht cost $1K each day, but using the convenience features is also unreasonable. The helicopter, if bought, can only be summoned near the anchor point and costs $1k each time. Similarly, calling a boat to the shore near the anchor point costs $750.

GTA Online newbies should steer clear of this overpriced heap of rubbish floating in the ocean. The Kostaka is way cheaper and better alternative that pays itself off thanks to the Cayo Perico Heist.

