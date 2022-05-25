5 GTA Online vehicles that should be nerfed immediately

GTA Online consists of many vehicles that players can have fun with until they encounter an overpowered vehicle.

When it comes to gameplay, they often look forward to fair play when completing the game's equally balanced action-filled activities, heists and missions. Any unfair advantage in a game like GTA Online is a big no-no, and everyone does not appreciate the presence of some overpowered vehicles.

With that being said, here are a few GTA Online vehicles that should be nerfed immediately for gamers to enjoy more balanced gameplay.

Five GTA Online vehicles that need to be powered down (2022)

5) Hydra, Military Fixed-wing Aircraft

Hydra is one of the best fighter aircrafts available in the GTA series. It is a sophisticated VTOL jet with the ability to deploy white flares that can deviate from surface-to-air and heat-seeking missiles.

Why should it be nerfed?

These canons are the most effective weapons in the online environment, making the missions much easier. The dual explosive canons can destroy almost any heavily armored target. Considering Hydra's defense, speed, and ability to land anywhere has given the players an easy hand in eliminating targets without much combat. Devoid of any eccentricity or uproar, there is no fun in GTA Online.

With a slight nerf, considering its highly effective weaponry and its smoothness, the Hydra can be one of the best vehicles to fly on for missions.

4) Toreador, Amphibious Sports Car

The Toreador is a two-in-one mode vehicle that can be revamped into a submarine. The red-colored luxury car has weapons that can be used on land and underwater.

Why should it be nerfed?

Compared to its counterpart Stromberg, the vehicle is much more advantageous both in terms of damage control and the inclusion of powerful weapons within the same price range. Such advantages depreciate the value of similar class vehicles available in the game. With highly effective torpedoes and other defensive advantages, the car lacks a lot of action. When falling from a cliff, players must experience the kink of the fall and not feel like a normal landing.

Cars in GTA Online with similar power-filled functions are what enjoyable action feels like.

3) Akula, Military Helicopter

Akula is the fastest helicopter in GTA Online. The vehicle has two regular cameras, night and thermal vision modes.

Why should it be nerfed?

Akula's ability to withstand MKII's five explosive rounds survives 18 Heavy Sniper rounds, and its ability to resist four missiles, etc., makes it immune to almost all deadly attacks. Having a good rider leaves no scope for fairgrounds in action. The stealth mode is where players can navigate without displaying their presence on the minimap. So, when ambushing the enemy, it is hardly a hustle.

The helicopter has fantastic equipment and functionality for a game like GTA Online, except for a few overpowering advantages that make the game missions an easy pass for good users.

2) Ruiner 2000, Muscle Civilian Car

The deadliest weaponized vehicle in GTA Online is inspired by Knight Rider, a television series. Runner 2000 is a highly elite car because of its acceleration and top speed.

Why should it be nerfed?

The parachute mechanism gives it an added advantage, making it a nearly destructible car when falling from a height. The power hop mechanism allows the car to bypass obstacles and traffic, giving it an uncompetitive advantage in the game. Its weapons are heavily effective - the machine guns are as powerful as the annihilators, and the missiles are effective against most targets. Even when purchased in free-roam, the launcher has a capacity of eight rockets.

The above points need to be taken care of. Any good gamer with this ride will be unbeatable, and there will be no fun without any sudden or unexpected action.

1) TM-02 Khanjali, Military Armored Vehicle

It is a light tank 4-capacity vehicle with an assortment of weapons handed over to each inmate. The most exciting part is the option to install proximity mines, transforming Khanjali into a power-packed vehicle.

Why should it be nerfed?

Khanjali has display screens and instruments of Akula and FH-1 Hunter. The vehicle also has many versatile advantages - replacing the tank cannon with a coil Railgun Cannon and modifications like installing two remote grenade launchers. Such overpowering benefits have made the vehicle way more dominant than the Rhino. Khanjali's ability to move over cars and crush them without explosion keeps it away from the general tank's disadvantage of getting damaged by car explosions. The tanks are already powerful vehicles, and the inclusion of such overpowering advantages makes Khanjali an almost non-destructive vehicle. Any such player who is a master at handling such vehicles has nothing exciting to do to complete the mission.

To sum it up, GTA Online's vehicle catalog can be more balanced with some nerfs, and players would be able to enjoy much more balanced gameplay.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinions.

