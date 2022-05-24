10 fastest GTA Online planes in 2022

GTA Online has a wide fanbase throughout the globe and offers one of the largest collections of planes in the entire Grand Theft Auto franchise. The flying mechanics and technicalities of each plane make the game stand out.

Players so far have considered the blazing performance and speed of many aircraft commendable based on which, here are ten of the fastest GTA Online planes in 2022.

Top 10 fastest GTA Online planes

10) Besra

At number 10, we have the Western Besra plane introduced in GTA Online under the San Andreas Flight School Update. It's a military trainer jet with excellent speed and maneuverability. Powered by a single turbojet engine, the armored plane can reach a staggering top speed of 189.25 mph (304.57 km/h).

It can be purchased in GTA Online from Elitás Travel for a price of $1,150,000.

9) Seabreeze

Next on the list is the Western Seabreeze. The seaplane, influenced by the real-life Seawind 300c, was introduced with the Smuggler's Run update of the game. The vehicle can be equipped with armor and can be driven completely submerged due to high resistance against water damage. It can reach a staggering top speed of 191.75 mph (308.59 km/h).

It can be purchased in GTA Online from Elitás Travel for a price of $1,130,500.

8) P-996 Lazer

At number 8, we have the iconic Jobuilt P-996 Lazer. It is the second military fighter jet after Hydra. The design is highly influenced by the P-996 LAZER with an aerodynamic design.

Being a fighter jet, its top speed reaches up to 195.00 mph (313.82 km/h) and consists of the third-highest acceleration of all the planes in GTA Online.It is available on Warstock Cache & Carry at a price of $6,500,000 in the game.

7) P-45 Nokota

Moving on to number seven, we have P-45 Nokota. The combatant airplane was first presented in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Smuggler's Run update. The design is adapted from the actual North American P-51 Mustang, Messerschmitt Bf 109, and Focke-Wulf Fw 190.

It has a single V12 engine which helps the plane in mobility and speed. It can reach a top speed of 201.00 mph (323.48 km/h). The plane can be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $2,653,350.

6) Alpha Z1

Next on the list is the Buckingham Alpha Z1. It is a fixed-wing aircraft that was introduced in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Smuggler’s Run. It has a four-cylinder fixed-pitch engine, including three countermeasures.

The major strength of this beast is that it is considered the fastest piston-powered aircraft and can reach a maximum speed of 201.50 mph (324.28 km/h). It costs only $2,121,350 and can be purchased from Elitás Travel in the game.

5) Howard NX-25

At number 5, we have the Buckingham Howard NX-25 fixed-wing aircraft. It is the perfect choice for lovers of conventional form and everlasting performance. Made purchasable during the Smuggler's Run update, its design is highly based on Hughes H-1 racers with a single-piston engine and has a slightly higher speed than Alpha Z1.

It can reach a top speed of 203.75 mph (327.90 km/h) and can be purchased on Elitás Travel at a price of $1,296,750.

4) V-65 Molotok

Next on the list is the V-65 Molotok military fighter jet, which was first introduced in the game with the Smuggler’s Run update. Its design is heavily influenced by the real-life Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15/MiG-17.

The jet is powered by a single turbojet engine and can reach one of the highest speeds of 207.75 mph (334.34 km/h). It is available at the price of $4,788,000 on Warstock Cache & Carry.

3) Hydra

At number 3, we have the Mammoth Hydra. It is the first-ever military VTOL attack jet with the turbo engine, introduced in the game with the Heists Update. Its most projected aptitudes are its Vertical Takeoff and Landing competencies. Its design is built on actual life British Aerospace Harrier II and F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The VTOL jet can reach a highest speed of 209.25 mph (336.75 km/h) and can be bought on Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,990,000.

2) Rogue

Next on the list is Western Company Rogue. With a single turbo-pop engine, it is a fixed-wing aircraft with a style of attack plane. It was also introduced under the Smuggler’s run update in the game.

Being the second fastest plane on the list, it can reach a maximum speed of a whopping 219.50 mph (353.25 km/h). Players can purchase it on Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,596,000.

1) Pyro

Finally at number 1, we have the famous Buckingham Pyro. Released with Smuggler’s Run update, it is a military twin-boom fighter jet. It has a single turbojet engine and authentic style inspired by the De Havilland Empire and owns an unsurpassed acceleration of conventional aircraft.

The vehicle can easily reach a staggering top speed of 222.75 mph (358.48 km/h). Players can purchase it from Warstock Cache & Carry at a price of $4,455,500.

Overall, GTA Online allows players to choose from a variety of aircraft and picking up the fastest ones surely helps in wrecking havoc in Los Santos at breath-taking speeds.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul