Why GTA Online players should avoid Declasse Vamos at all cost

The Declasse Vamos debuted in GTA Online in February 2019 with the Arena War DLC. It boasts a rather vintage look and is seemingly based on the Chevrolet Nova. This vehicle was a part of the multiplayer's Muscle Cars category until its removal in June 2023 with the launch of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. However, Rockstar Games has added it back into the game for a limited time and at a discount.

Players can get it at an affordable price right now. However, one might wonder if it's worth buying. Based on its performance, the answer is a resounding no. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at why Grand Theft Auto Online players should avoid the Declasse Vamos at all cost.

Everything to know about Declasse Vamos in GTA Online and why players should avoid it at all cost

The February 15, 2024 GTA Online weekly update has added the Declasse Vamos back into the game. It will be available through February 21, 2024, at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom in Los Santos.

The original cost of this Muscle Car on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website was $596,000. However, its base price has been slashed by 30% as part of the latest GTA Online weekly discounts. This has reduced its cost to $417,200.

This may seem quite affordable, keeping the game's inflated economy in mind, but players should still avoid investing in the Declasse Vamos. This is because, even with the discount, it's not a good value-for-money deal.

As far as its speed is concerned, Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests suggest that this vehicle can only hit a top speed of 112.3 mph (180.8 km/h), even after being fully upgraded.

The car also has an extremely poor lap time, 1:09.871, and can be difficult to handle as well. This vehicle tends to lose balance even on slightly uneven surfaces and can flip over when you're making turns at high speed. Hence, despite the Vamos being capable of participating in multiplayer races, it wouldn't exactly do well in them.

The only reason anyone should consider getting the Declasse Vamos is if they want to expand their car collection and have lots of money to spare. This automobile has some interesting customization options like liveries. However, getting those would mean spending more money on it, which players would be better off investing somewhere else.

This vehicle will be removed from GTA Online once again next week, but GTA 6 leaks suggest that it might return in that highly-anticipated title.

Whether the Declasse Vamos appears in Grand Theft Auto 6 remains to be seen. Until then, fans can continue enjoying GTA Online. Rockstar regularly adds fresh content in it, like the new Gallivanter Baller ST-D SUV that debuted with the latest weekly update.

