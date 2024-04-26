Why GTA Online players should avoid Lampadati Casco in 2024

The Lampadati Casco is an underrated car in GTA Online that most veteran players are familiar with. While it is a solid Sports Classics, it is not the best in the category. Various aspects make it undesirable for several players. However, it can be difficult to differentiate between the Casco and other similar classic vehicles in the category, especially for new and inexperienced players.

Most new players often purchase Coupes or Sports cars since they are relatively inexpensive and easy to handle. The Sports Classics are much more intricate and have niche fanbases. The Lampadati Casco falls under this category and hence might not be the best car for everybody.

This article will shed more light on the Lampadati Casco and why you should avoid buying it in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA Online has better options than the Lampadati Casco

The Lampadati Casco is a Sports Classics car in GTA Online. It has been in the game since 2015. This is one reason why it has now become obscure in the online multiplayer mode. While it has a decent top speed, the handling, and acceleration leave a lot to desire. This means the Lampadati Casco is not the best vehicle for races.

In comparison, the Rapid GT Classic and Grotti Stinger TT offer much better performance and looks. This is another reason why players should consider purchasing the newer models instead of the age-old car. This is more so because the Casco costs nearly a million which is not the right price for a vehicle so old. Players can look for other better options that are on sale during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

When it comes to customization, Casco is severely lacking in this department. It lacks several basic ones that should be a part of any Sports Classics car in the game. For example, players cannot equip the spoiler with this car, which could have improved the handling, and also given it a better appeal.

Players looking for raw power, performance, and top speed have much better options in GTA Online. In the Sports Classics category, players can purchase vehicles like the Pegassi Toreador or Deluxo that come with extra features as well.

One of them can go underwater like a submarine while the other is capable of taking flight. On top of that, they can shoot bullets as well as missiles that are deadly against other players and during missions too.

All of them are far better than the Lampadati Casco even though they cost a bunch. With the current state of online multiplayer lobbies, it is necessary to have offensive or defensive capabilities in addition to good looks. Unfortunately, Casco doesn't offer them and hence is not worth owning even though it is the Prize Ride of the week.

