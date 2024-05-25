Why GTA Online players should avoid Rapid GT Classic

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is back in GTA Online being getting removed with numerous other cars in June 2023. The vehicle will be available until May 29, 2024, at a 30% discount at the LS Car Meet. It boasts a vintage look that is seemingly based on the Aston Martin V8 Vantage and offers a decent performance overall. So, those intrigued by the GT Classic can consider buying it.

That said, if you are on a tight budget and seek the best value for money deal, there are better cars available. Let's look at why GTA Online players should avoid the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

There are better GTA Online cars available than the Rapid GT Classic at similar prices

Here's the Rapid GT Classic (Image via GTA Wiki)

The original price of Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is $885,000, but it has returned in the latest GTA Online weekly update with a 30% discount, which will be available until May 29, 2024.

Here are GT Classic's base statistics as rated by Rockstar Games:

Speed - 80.21

- 80.21 Acceleration - 75.00

- 75.00 Brakes - 16.67

- 16.67 Handling - 78.79

Once fully upgraded, it can, as per popular GTA Online vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322, hit a 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h) top speed.

However, if you are looking for the best Dewbauchee cars to buy in GTA Online this week, then the Seven-70 (another returning removed car) is a much better deal. Its original cost sat at $695,000 but is now available at a 30% discount at the LS Car Meet.

Here are Seven-70's base statistics:

Speed - 85.31

- 85.31 Acceleration - 83.75

- 83.75 Brakes - 33.33

- 33.33 Handling - 77.58

Post full upgradation, it can go as fast as 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) and features sleek modern looks, seemingly inspired by the Aston Martin One-77.

Here's a look at the Seven-70 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The standard Dewbauchee Rapid GT itself has better base statistics in terms of speed, acceleration, and brakes, posting 81.56, 90.00, and 33.33, respectively. Its fully upgraded top speed, 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h), is also barely distinguishable. Furthermore, the standard Rapid GT costs just $132,000 and will be available at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport this week in GTA Online.

Having said that, if it is Rapid GT Classic's vintage looks that have you interested, there are some alternatives in the game's Sports Classics department that you should check out.

Turismo Classic's official poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

For instance, the Grotti Turismo Classic costs $705,000, has a fully upgraded top speed of 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h), and with HSW upgrades installed, it can go as fast as 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h) on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Another example is the Grotti Cheetah Classic. It's not compatible with HSW upgrades in GTA Online but has a good top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h) with a price tag of just $865,000.

In a nutshell, players on a budget can avoid splurging on the Rapid GT Classic and either get cheaper modern cars or invest a little more on vintage rides, and enjoy either as better value-for-money deals.

