5 best Dewbauchee cars to buy in GTA Online this week (May 24-29, 2024)

GTA Online’s new weekly event was released yesterday, May 23, 2024, and it’s all about Dewbauchee cars this week. Rockstar Games has brought back some of the best Dewbauchee cars for a limited time, and Aston Martin fans shouldn’t miss this opportunity to collect them. We've shortlisted five of the best cars made by Dewbuachee in GTA Online that are on discount till May 29, 2024.

The list below contains data analyzed by popular creator Broughy1322 for measuring each car’s performance in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

5 best Dewbauchee GTA Online cars this week are Champion, Specter, and three others (May 24-29, 2024)

1) Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion is a two-door supercar in GTA Online that debuted in 2021 as part of The Contract update. It is inspired by the real-life Aston Martin Victor (2020) and Aston Martin DBS Coupé Zagato Centennial (2013).

On the performance front, the Champion possesses a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:04.698. On purchasing this vehicle by May 29, 2024, players will get a free Dewbuachee Tee.

The latest GTA Online weekly update offers the Champion at a 40% discounted price of $2,250,000 - $1,687,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Dewbauchee Vagner

A picture of Vagner in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games || Charming-Ad8481/Reddit)

The Vagner is a two-seater prototype hypercar added to Grand Theft Auto Online in 2017 as part of the Gunrunning update. It is famously based on the real-life Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype.

Powered by a V8 engine, the Vagner can reach a top speed of 126.75 mph (203.98 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:59.194, making it one of the fastest cars on the list. Like the Champion, players will get a free Tee if they buy the Vagner by May 29, 2024.

It is available from Legendary Motorsport for a 40% discounted price of $921,000.

Also read: Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

3) Dewbauchee Specter

The Dewbauchee Specter is a two-seater sports car in GTA Online that debuted in 2017 as part of the Import/Export update. It closely resembles the real-life Aston Martin DB10.

When it comes to performance, the Specter can go up to a maximum speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.398. It will also give a free Tee if purchased by May 29, 2024.

Players can buy the Specter from Benny’s Original Motor Works for the sale price of $359,400.

4) Dewbauchee Seven-70

A picture of Seven-70 in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games || Ducky935/Reddit)

The Seven-70 is one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online that returned this week for a limited time. Added in 2016 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update, the vehicle took inspiration from the real-life Aston Martin One-77.

According to Broughy1322, the Seven-70’s V8-like engine allows it to reach a top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.764. Despite suffering from poor traction, it still functions as one of the best cars from the manufacturer for day-to-day usage in Los Santos.

The Seven-70 can be bought for a 30% discounted price of $486,500 from Legendary Motorsport till May 29, 2024.

5) Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Last but not least, the Rapid GT Classic has also returned to the world of Grand Theft Auto Online this week. Debuting in 2017 with the Smuggler’s Run update, the automobile took design inspiration from the real-life 1972–1989 series Aston Martin V8.

Unlike the current podium vehicle, the Rapid GT Classic possesses sharp turning capabilities. Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the ride can go up to a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.762.

The Rapid GT Classic can be purchased for a 30% discounted price of $619,500 as a Test Ride from LSCM.

All the abovementioned cars are some of the best ones from the manufacturer, and the current weekly discounts on them made it the best time to invest in them or add them to your collection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback