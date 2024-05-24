5 fastest cars in GTA Online that deserve an HSW Upgrade before GTA 6

Some of the fastest cars in GTA Online are capable of reaching insane speeds without the HSW performance update. However, most fans would like these vehicles to receive this crucial upgrade to further enhance them and push the speedometer past its threshold. Since GTA 6 is right on the horizon, Rockstar Games has limited time to make these changes.

While some players are hopeful that the upcoming Summer Update 2024 will bring the HSW update to these cars in GTA Online, others claim they may need to wait longer. This article will list five of the fastest cars in the game that deserve this modification.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the fastest cars in GTA Online that should get the HSW Performance Update before GTA 6 rolls out

5) Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 is already one of the fastest cars in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Pfister 811 is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. Even without any special modifications, it can reach a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h). While this hybrid-electric Super Car has been removed from stores and only appears during random GTA Online weekly update rotations, Rockstar Games can use the upcoming Summer Update 2024 as an opportunity to bring the vehicle back to normal stores and offer the HSW Performance update.

This overhaul would put the car back in the limelight, allowing players to ride it around the city while reaching new top speeds.

4) Pegassi Toreador

The Torador is very useful and deserves an HSW upgrade (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Pegassi Toreador is another one of the fastest cars in GTA Online that deserves to get the HSW upgrade. If available, the vehicle would surpass its current top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h) and reach a new record. This would make this armored weaponized Sports Classics a much more useful car than it already is.

Even without the special modification, the Toreador is of great use. It can turn into a submarine, allowing players to escape unpleasant situations. While fans would like it to appear as a podium vehicle of the week in one of the weekly updates, Rockstar Games seems to have other plans. Hopefully, they bring this change to GTA Online before GTA 6 rolls out.

3) Itali RSX

The Itali RSX is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online that deserves this special upgrade (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Itali RSX is one of the fastest Sports cars in GTA Online that can reach a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h) without special upgrades and modifications. Being a Sports car in the game, fans expect it to be fast and the HSW Performance upgrade would make this possible.

It would allow the car to break its current threshold and set a new record. Since Itali RSX is already quite popular among the community, giving it this upgrade would further increase its popularity, resulting in more players purchasing it.

2) Ocelot Pariah

Being one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, Pariah deserves to go faster (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Ocelot Pariah has been in the game for a long time now and offers incredible speed and performance even though it doesn't have special modifications like the HSW Upgrade. Despite this, it is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online that is perfect for races and general purposes.

The vehicle can reach a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) without any issues. Hence, the HSW performance update option would make it a complete beast capable of zooming past everybody. Rockstar Games could bring this change alongside the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

1) Grotti Vigilante

Vigilante is the Batmobile and one of the fastest cars in GTA Online that deserves this upgrade (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Grotti Vigilante is the fastest car without modifications in GTA Online. While this is what makes it so special, an option to utilize the HSW Performance upgrade would make this Batmobile even more popular among players.

After a full upgrade, the Vigilante can reach a top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h). This is an incredible velocity that sets this car apart from others in the game. With the HSW upgrade, it could easily break all records for speed. Hopefully, it might appear as one of the Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles allowing players to steal and own it.

