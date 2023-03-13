Why GTA Online players should buy an Acid Lab before the Last Dose update

The Last Dose DLC in GTA Online releases on all consoles and PC on March 16, 2023. Players should know that this will conclude the Los Santos Drug Wars storyline and will feature five Story Missions that will explain the final events before the drug wars end.

Much is known about the Last Dose DLC, including the appearance of Dr. Isiah Friedlander, more psychedelic missions, UFOs, high-intensity cars and plane chases, and new vehicles. Since nothing is known about a new business being revealed with the update, players should be ready for anything.

The best way to be prepared for the Last Dose DLC in GTA Online is the Acid Lab.

Acid Lab: low-end moving drug business in GTA Online

What is Acid Lab and how to set it up?

Acid Lab is a mobile business in GTA Online that was released as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update in December 2022. It is an amazing source of money in the game and players can start this business very easily.

The Acid Lab manufactures and produces Acid, which can then be sold to earn additional income. GTA Online players have two methods to set up this business:

1) Setup Mission

In the first method, players need to steal a Brickade 6x6 from Merryweather Security's derailed Freight Train and deliver it to the Freakshop, where the future Acid Lab chemist, Mutt will renovate it into the drug business headquarters.

The renovation costs $750,000 for players, and it is interesting to note that it was initially free of cost for GTA+ members. Once it is done, they can enter the Acid Lab and start doing business.

2) Purchase the Brickade 6x6

The other method is less time-consuming and simpler, but a little heavy on the pockets. The Brickade 6x6 can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,450,000. This cuts off the need to meet Dax and the First Dose missions at all.

Once the business vehicle is bought, players can access it from the Interaction Menu by going to Service > Acid Lab.

Acid Lab's importance in the Last Dose DLC

The Acid Lab was more relevant in the First Dose missions since it was first featured in them, and in the mission "Off the Rails," stealing its complementary vehicle, the Brickade 6x6, was the main objective of the mission.

Despite that, the Last Dose missions will also feature the Acid Lab as evidenced by its appearance in the recently released Rockstar Games trailer for the update. Owning it before the update release could be beneficial for players. Also, the Acid Lab has amazing revenue generation capabilities and a player can earn anywhere in the range of $237,600 to $335,200 from Sell Supplies missions.

With this massive profit margin, GTA Online players should be able to prepare for the Last Dose DLC and everything it will offer. Even if a new business isn't revealed in the update, they will be ready to invest their well-earned money in other interesting businesses like Nightclubs and MC businesses.

