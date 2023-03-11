5 fastest ways to make money in GTA Online ahead of The Last Dose update

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update has received its final piece of the puzzle, with Rockstar Games announcing the release date for the Last Dose. The second and final part of the DLC is all set to arrive on March 16, 2023.

Amid all the excitement and rush, players should take monetary benefit from various businesses and money-making resources. This article tries to break down some of the fastest ways to make money ahead of the Last Dose update in GTA Online.

Drug-related businesses and more activities that make players money before Last Dose arrives in GTA Online

1) A*id Lab

A*id Lab is one of the most successful and popular money-making ventures released as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It is a drug-related mobile business housed inside a Brickade 6x6.

The goal of the business is to create A*id in-house and then sell it to generate revenue. An NPC called Mutt is responsible for manufacturing A*id inside the Brickade. From time to time, he needs players to bring supplies to the A*id Lab to generate A*id and, once the product is ready, sell it.

The supply missions comprise three types of essentials:

Buy Supplies

Steal Supplies

Sell Supplies

For standard A*id Labs, the cooking time to produce one Unit is around 135 seconds, and it sells for $1485. A maximum of 160 Units can be produced at a time, after which it takes six hours to refill.

Players can generate anywhere between $237,600 to $335,200 after doing Sell Supplies missions, depending on whether they have boosted production and their GTA+ membership status.

2) Street dealers

Also released in The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, Street Dealers is a random event in GTA Online where players can sell Products (drugs) to three drug dealers spread around the map. That said, they change their location daily.

One could question the existence of these dealers when players can sell drugs through A*id Labs, Nightclubs, or MC businesses. This is because, among the four tradable Products, there is a Premium one that will be dealt with for a special rate.

Players can sell C*caine, A*id, M*th, and W**d. In an ideal session, players can generate profits ranging from $87,200 to $92,350 per drug dealer. In fact, the famous GTA Online content creator TGG made $247,000 selling drugs in the Street Dealers' random event per day.

3) Weekly multipliers on rewards

One of the best ways to earn quick money in GTA Online is through weekly events. Given that the Last Dose update will be released on March 16, 2023, players should take advantage of the 3x profits on the following items:

Tuner Contracts ($175,000 to $300,000)

Auto Shop Client Jobs ($60,000 to $90,000)

Exotic Exports ($20,000 to $200,000)

Select Hotring Circuit Races (range of $100,000)

4) Time Trials

Time Trials in GTA Online are probably the easiest and best source for making money fast. These timed races test players' ability to traverse between two points.

In these contests, one must complete the race under a given time limit. Upon completing the race before the timer runs out, they will be rewarded with cash between $100,000 to $150,000, depending on the kind of Time Trial.

A total of 32 Time Trials are available to players, and once the race is over, it will be unavailable for a period of time and reset again. In a typical game session, they can earn around a million dollars by doing these fun races.

5) Store Robberies

Store Robberies is another random event released as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update in GTA Online. It features a store robbery situation where players can be good samaritans or unleash their dark side.

An NPC randomly performs a store robbery in one's vicinity and tries to escape with the stolen cash. Players can kill the thief and return the stolen cash to the cashier for a reward of $20,000 and 2,500 RP. Either that or they can take the stolen cash for themselves and run away. This will secure them a cash reward of $25,000 but no RP.

It should be noted that a 3-star wanted level will be raised on them, but it shouldn't be hard to evade the cops.

As we approach the release date of the Last Dose update, money-making should be fairly easy and fast. Unsurprisingly, the update will have more missions and features that may require huge capital. That said, it is wise to start making money and creating a good monetary base.

