Why GTA Online players should buy the Ocelot Pariah for 50% off this week

A 50% discount is hefty in GTA Online, but slapping that onto a worthwhile vehicle like the Ocelot Pariah makes it an imperative purchase. This car's price witnesses a significant drop from $1,420,000 to $710,000. It was already low cost for a good race choice, but now it's absurdly cheap.

The Ocelot Pariah won't be for everybody in GTA Online, so this article will highlight some advantages and disadvantages related to its purchase. It's vital to note that this 50% discount only lasts until August 24, 2022.

The Ocelot Pariah is worth buying with a 50% discount in GTA Online

The Ocelot Pariah's design is a mix of the Aston Martin V12 Zagato and the Ferrari 812 Superfast. GTA Online players who love its aesthetic may greatly appreciate the 50% discount that is offered this week. Performance-wise, this vehicle is excellent and remains the fastest non-weaponized, non-HSW car in the game.

Its top speed is 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h), which is astonishingly fast compared to most other normal vehicles in the game. This car also has great acceleration and acceptable handling, making it an overall fun driving experience. Naturally, some players might wonder how practical it is compared to other vehicles in this game.

An official screenshot featuring this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

This car was amazing when it first debuted in 2017, quickly becoming one of the best choices for races involving Sports cars. Furthermore, it held onto that title for several years. However, some GTA Online players might be wondering if it's still amazing in 2022. After all, a lot has changed between then and now.

One of the most noticeable differences in 2022 is the inclusion of HSW vehicles. This feature is yet to be implemented on PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of GTA Online, so the Ocelot Pariah is still one of the best possible cars for players on those platforms.

Competition with HSW cars

Another official screenshot featuring the Ocelot Pariah (Image via Rockstar Games)

Several sports cars received HSW modifications:

Banshee

Karin S95

The Benefactor Stirling GT also got HSW upgrades, and despite being a Sports Classic, it's also eligible for races consisting of only Sports cars. The reason for bringing up these HSW upgrades is that all three of these cars are substantially faster than the one featured in this article.

Top speed comparison:

Ocelot Pariah: 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h)

136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) Karin S95: 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h)

155.50 mph (250.25 km/h) Bravado Banshee: 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h)

153.00 mph (246.23 km/h) Benefactor Stirling GT: 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h)

Top speed might not be everything, but that's the main draw for Ocelot Pariah. Being nearly 20 mph slower than a few other cars is hugely significant in a race. While hosts can disable HSW upgrades, that essentially depends on their whim.

It is worth noting that $710,000 is very cheap for a good race car, especially since HSW cars and upgrades tend to cost nearly a few million dollars. Ultimately, one should buy this vehicle in GTA Online for the following reasons:

It's still one of the best Sports cars in the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game.

The player plans on being a host and disabling HSW upgrades in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

The aesthetic of the vehicle is appealing.

$710,000 is fairly cheap in this game.

Remember, the 50% discount for the Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online expires on August 24, 2022.

