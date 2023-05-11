Why GTA Online players shouldn't buy Ocelot Virtue after the latest update

The latest GTA Online weekly update adds the Ocelot Virtue to Luxury Autos Showroom, yet it's not something that players should buy. The reason for this doesn't boil down to the car being bad. On the contrary, this vehicle is actually very good compared to most other options available in this game. However, the reason gamers shouldn't purchase this ride involves something a lot simpler.

You can already get the Ocelot Virtue for free. There is no reason to get a second one, let alone pay $2,235,000 to $2,980,000 for a copy. You only get the Trade Price — which is the first figure — for this vehicle by completing the final Last Dose mission. However, doing so would give you the vehicle at no cost as it is.

Get the Ocelot Virtue for free in GTA Online instead of buying it in the latest update

New players should ignore getting the vehicle on the left (Image via Rockstar Games)

This week's GTA Online update includes some changes to the Luxury Autos Showroom. Here's what the developers mentioned in this regard:

"Visit the Luxury Auto showroom to get some window-shopping done: the Ocelot Virtue (Super) and Dewbauchee Champion (Super) are both available to purchase on the spot."

Of the two cars mentioned in the quote, the Virtue is available for free. However, the Champion has seen an increase in its price, thanks to the price change update. This article will specifically focus more on the former car and why players should consider getting it for free instead of purchasing it. Keep in mind that there are no discounts available this week to lower its price.

Here's why you shouldn't buy the Ocelot Virtue

A screenshot of the car in question (Image via Rockstar Games)

This vehicle can be obtained for free by completing all Last Dose jobs. The only prerequisite for that task is to beat all First Dose missions. Any competent player can easily do these jobs in just a few hours. Getting started with the First Dose missions is already easy enough since gamers just need to go to Sandy Shores and meet Ron.

You don't have to buy any property or do anything else to unlock the First Dose missions. GTA Online players seeking to grind money for the Ocelot Virtue can easily just beat all the relevant jobs in a fraction of the time. Abusing exploits for this car to get it more quickly wouldn't be worth doing.

The primary reason to purchase this car in GTA Online would be if you wanted a second copy for whatever reason.

The Ocelot Virtue is a good vehicle

This car can be stylish and perform well, too (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can get this free car whenever you want, as there is no expiration date for this gift. Its advantages include:

Access to Imani Tech

Being an armored vehicle that can withstand several explosions

Top-tier acceleration

Great handling

Solid top speed (119.25 mph)

Decent amount of customizable features

Getting a legitimately great vehicle for free is rare in GTA Online. It's not like the Last Dose missions or its prerequisites are that hard either. You should get this car; just don't buy it when a much better alternative is available to you.

