Why GTA Online players should consider buying Ramp Buggy

Ramp Buggy in GTA Online is a very practical vehicle for players who need to get from point A to point B without suffering from the traffic in the game. This car makes life much easier and is also a lot of fun.

Added to the game as part of the Import/Export update, the BF Ramp Buggy is a custom-made ramp car available only in GTA Online. This article hopes to convince GTA Online players why they should buy Ramp Buggy in the game.

The Ramp Buggy in GTA Online is practical and fun

Inspired partially by the flip car seen in the Fast & Furious 6 movie, this vehicle is available to buy from the Warstock Cache & Carry website in GTA Online.

It has become so popular a car that die-hard fans in the real world were even able to create a real-life version of the vehicle that works nearly as well as the GTA version.

Warstock Cache & Carry description:

“Ever looked at a city-center traffic jam and seen nothing but a long, glorious opportunity? It doesn't have to be a dream: with BF's Ramp Buggy, yesterday's gridlock becomes today's meteor shower in your rearview mirror. Note, the production model of this vehicle has reduced armor plating.”

Without unlocking the trade price for this vehicle, the Ramp Buggy will cost players just over $3 million. This is quite a lot of money to spend. However, many gamers will still agree that it is worth it. By completing the SecuroServe work in the game, the trade price will be unlocked, and the buggy will then only cost $2.4 million.

The Ramp Buggy comes fully equipped with a reinforced cage as well as all the panels of the vehicle itself. The wedge shape makes this vehicle so unique and useful, this being how it can flip any vehicle it comes into contact with, no matter how big or small.

The only people that might survive a flip with this vehicle are those on motorbikes, depending on their level of control mid-air and driving skills.

The video above shows how the Ramp Buggy stands up against the only other vehicle with flipping capabilities, the Phantom Wedge.

While some gamers may prefer a wedge truck over a buggy, it is far less practical in terms of speed and durability. The Phantom does not have much armor and is too slow and cumbersome to be considered the best Warstock vehicle.

In conclusion, when gamers are looking for a fast and effective vehicle from the Warstock Cache & Carry website, the BF Ramp Buggy should fall very close to the top of the list.

It will come in handy for many vehicle sourcing missions, as it can clear the way for fellow GTA Online gamers to drive their vehicles uninhibited by police blockades or traffic.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar