Why GTA Online players should get Declasse Draugur after the latest update

The Declasse Draugur is 30% off, thanks to GTA Online's latest weekly update. Anybody wondering about how good this car is should know that it's a terrific option for off-roading. In fact, YouTuber Broughy1322's data reveals that it has the best lap time for any off-road vehicle. This car's top speed is also pretty good, making it an all-around useful option for races.

Do keep in mind that the Declasse Draugur is a civilian vehicle. That means it's not armored or weaponized. There are no other gimmicks associated with this car. The main reason to get this vehicle is if you plan to off-road races or just explore GTA Online's countryside for fun.

The Declasse Draugur is worth buying in GTA Online, especially with a discount in the recent weekly update

This car is both fun to drive and good for its vehicle class (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the prices that this car usually costs outside of event weeks, followed by its new 30% discount:

Default: $1,870,000 → $1,309,000

→ $1,309,000 Trade Price: $1,402,500 → $981,750

That's a fair cost for something that's best in the slot for its vehicle class. If you wish to unlock the Trade Price, you need to complete all ten Cayo Perico Races, which include:

Cayo Perico - Bike & Subscribe

Cayo Perico - Coast's Clear

Cayo Perico - Crash Course

Cayo Perico - Flier Flier

Cayo Perico - Get Blazed

Cayo Perico - Going Down

Cayo Perico - Going Up

Cayo Perico - Hard Dock Life

Cayo Perico - Hauling Gas

Cayo Perico - Paradise Won

You can access all of those races from the GTA Online pause menu under Jobs.

Declasse Draugur performance

Here are the relevant stats that GTA Online players may wish to know about this vehicle, as recorded by Broughy1322:

Lap time: 1:03.262

1:03.262 Top speed: 112 mph

Its lap time is in first place for an off-road vehicle, whereas its top speed is ranked seventh. The Declasse Draugur's closest competitor for off-road races would be the BF400, whose lap time is amusingly 1:03.263, which is barely slower by comparison. The BF400 is also much cheaper as it only costs $95,000, not to mention it has a higher top speed of 137 mph.

This car also looks cool (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some GTA Online players may prefer the BF400, but the Declasse Draugur does have a few advantages:

Much better acceleration and handling: These stats make races with plenty of turns favor the latter vehicle.

These stats make races with plenty of turns favor the latter vehicle. Safer to drive: You can never fall off by crashing with it as you would with a motorcycle.

You can never fall off by crashing with it as you would with a motorcycle. Higher weight: This allows you to bully other vehicles more easily, including the aforementioned bike, by running into it.

This allows you to bully other vehicles more easily, including the aforementioned bike, by running into it. No wheelies necessary: The BF400 requires constant wheeling, which isn't always convenient.

Gamers honestly cannot go wrong with either vehicle. If consistency is the goal, then go with the Declasse Draugur. The current 30% discount is quite generous, so take advantage of it before it's too late. After all, you never know when such an offer can return in the future.

All current discounts should expire once the next GTA Online weekly update goes live on May 19, 2023.

