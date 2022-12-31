5 of the best cars added to GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online's massive catalog of vehicles is ever-growing, with several new and exciting additions throughout the course of this year. The total number available to players has grown to over 700 this year, and even in this crowded selection, many have managed to stand out and make a name for themselves.

Read on to find out which are the best cars added to the game in the year gone by and what makes them special.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best Cars added to GTA Online in 2022

This list is not arranged in any particular order and is not relating to the fastest vehicles added to the game this year.

These have been picked based on their overall driveability, which takes into account the speed, handling, toughness, and other factors that differentiate the great from the good in GTA Online.

1) BF Weevil Custom

Guard yourself against the ghastly terrors of this Halloween season with a BF Weevil Custom, now available at Benny's Original Motor Works. The new BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online.Guard yourself against the ghastly terrors of this Halloween season with a BF Weevil Custom, now available at Benny's Original Motor Works.

The fastest racing car in GTA Online currently, this hotrod was added to the game as part of the Criminal Enterprises update. Based on the VW Beetle Rat Rod, the two-door civilian compact has a single-cam Flat-four engine rigged to a five-speed gearbox, which is a killer combo for performance when considering how light it is.

The lean, mean racing machine is available at Benny's Original Motor Works, where players will have to shell out $980,000 to upgrade a standard Weevil to the BF Weevil Custom.

2) Overflod Entity MT

Looking for something elite? The Annis 300R Sports car is available, but only through Dec 28. Check out the latest new vehicles, from the impeccable Överflöd Entity MT Super car and Declasse Tulip M-100 Muscle car to the nuts and bolts of the Journey II and Surfer Custom Vans.Looking for something elite? The Annis 300R Sports car is available, but only through Dec 28. https://t.co/p1krFAqXoS

Added in the recent Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, the Overlord Entity MT is based on the Koenigsegg's Jesko, a real-life two-seater hypercar. Eligible for HSW upgrades, which will take it's top speed from 131.25 mph to 150.50 mph, the Entity MT is very fast. Add in top tier handling, and the $2,355,000 price tag seems cheap.

GTA Online players can purchase the car from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Declasse Draugur

Currently one of the best off-road vehicles in the game, most GTA Online players describe it as a very enjoyable drive. Based on the Chevrolet Off-Road Concept, the four-seater is powered by a V8 engine and a six-speed gearbox.

The gearbox is arranged in an F4 layout (48-52 torque distribution) to balance the weight distribution. Overall, Draugur is one of the smoothest and toughest vehicles that came out in 2022 on any terrain across GTA Online.

Declasse Daugur can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,870,000.

4) Omnis e-GT

Another popular addition from the Criminal Enterprises DLC, the electric premium sedan seems to be inspired largely by the Audi e-tron GT. What makes it exceptional is not the 60/mph two-second milestone or the dual electric motor powered engine, but the extensive armor options.

The general problem with armored vehicles is that they are too bulky to drive around for most GTA Online missions. But Omnis E-GT's armor, which can easily withstand 12 RPGs or homing missiles, does not add any significant weight to the otherwise lean sports sedan. The car also comes with a missile lock-on jammer as an additional update.

This car is available at Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

5) Pegassi Torero XO

While it looks similar to other Pegassi cars like the Tempesta and the Ignus, the Torrero XO is based on the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. Available at Legendary Motorsport for a considerable price of $2,890,000, this car can match the top speeds of newer ones like the Entity MT.

While the handling of the Entity wins out in a head-to-head comparison between the two, Torrero's exquisite brakes take the win in that department. Overall, both vehicles are evenly matched, and GTA Online players looking to purchase a vintage supercar ahead of 2023 can definitely consider the Torrero XO.

