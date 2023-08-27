Why GTA Online players should get a Shotaro this week at all costs

After the latest GTA Online update, players can buy the Nagasaki Shotaro for $2,225,000 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom. This is a one-seater futuristic sports bike added to the game in 2016 as part of the Bikers update. This famous motorcycle is based on the real-life Lotus C-01. However, fans often find similarities between this ride and the Light Cycle featured in the Tron movies.

While there are many other bikes available in this game as of August 2023, players should get the Shotaro before August 31. This article shares everything players need to know about this bike in GTA Online.

Why the Nagasaki Shotaro is so special in GTA Online

GTA Online's latest weekly update allows players to buy the Nagasaki Shotaro in a beautiful combination of yellow and blue. The bike justifies its price tag by offering incredible overall performance, making it a worthwhile investment. It also seems to run on a 12-valve liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine.

As per tests done by Broughy1322, the Nagasaki Shotaro can reach a top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) and complete one lap in just 0:57.490. This indicates that the vehicle has pretty good acceleration, making it one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online, even in 2023.

Its top speed competes with that of the widely-famous Hakuchou Drag. Moreover, its brakes are considered pretty responsive compared to other bikes in the game. Additionally, players can enjoy this ride's sharp handling at low speed, making it the best choice for suitable getaway missions.

While its cost of $2,225,000 could be a little hefty for beginners, gamers can take advantage of GTA Online money glitches to afford the bike in no time.

Nagasaki Shotaro’s design and visual presentation

The Nagasaki Shotaro has a very futuristic design while sharing some similarities with high-end sports bikes. It has the following visual characteristics, giving it a rounded bodywork:

Front body

Large mudguard

Circular hubs on the forks

Small round-shaped fairing

Single circular headlight

Two independent handlebars

Main body

Covered engine bay

Tall intake

Large-sized fuel tank

Footpegs

Single short-sized exhaust

Small tail

Grey-colored seat

Rear body

Small tail light

Dual-sided swingarm

Large rear-mudguard

Dual suspension springs

Circular-shaped hubs

Shock reservoirs

The Shotaro comes with a secondary color that glows and becomes much more visible at night time. Players can also find dark lines moving under this color over both of the vehicle’s mudguards, giving it a pulsing effect that increases with the motorcycle's acceleration.

If players are looking for a fast vehicle to have fun with while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6, they should pick the Nagasaki Shotaro this week.

