Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's stylish and fast cars are possibly the most popular commodities in the game. However, it also features a fair share of military vehicles, such as tanks, submarines, and trucks. These rides are built to last and can be used to defend oneself in the game's incredibly competitive public lobbies. Those looking for such rides have the TM-02 Khanjali Tank as a great option.

This beast was introduced back in December 2017 with The Doomsday Heist update and is one of the most unique and deadly vehicles in the game. Here's why GTA Online players should get a TM-02 Khanjali in 2023.

Reasons why GTA Online players should get a TM-02 Khanjali Tank in 2023

The TM-02 Khanjali Tank in GTA Online is an ultra-modern military vehicle. Unlike most of its peers, it features a sleek design that is heavily based on the real-life PL-01 Tank.

The Khanjali's primary weapon is its cannon, which usually fires standard explosive projectiles but can be customized into a Railgun cannon for $300,000. Additionally, the cannon can be charged by holding its respective button to increase the projectile's range.

Mounted on top of this tank is a remotely controllable Machine Gun. It deals a significant amount of damage and adds to Khanjali's offensive capabilities. You can also equip it with a Remote Grenade Launcher for $285,000.

These customizations can be done at a Facility, which is necessary to buy and store this tank. You can also customize it cosmetically by applying alluring liveries.

A big reason for acquiring such a vehicle is the game's competitiveness in 2023. Over the years, Rockstar Games has introduced tons of weaponized vehicles. The players who own them have the upper hand in public lobbies. Therefore, vehicles like the TM-02 Khanjali are extremely useful in countering them.

Homing Missiles are exceptionally powerful and widely used weapons in GTA Online. However, those maneuvering the Khanjali do not have to worry about them too much, as this tank can withstand seven of them before getting destroyed once its armor is completely upgraded.

It can also survive seven RPG, Grenade, and Sticky Bomb hits, along with 17 Explosive Round strikes. All things considered, the TM-02 Khanjali is a great combination of offensive and defensive capabilities.

Khanjali's page on Warstock Cache and Carry (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

In terms of performance, it is obviously nowhere near being a fast vehicle and isn't built for that purpose. However, it has the highest rating under the handling category on Rockstar's official website, followed by the Rhino Tank.

Since there is seemingly still quite a while before Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out, you might as well give the TM-02 Khanjali in GTA Online a spin. It costs $3,850,350 on Warstock Cache and Carry but can also be bought for a Trade Price of $2,895,000.

