Why GTA Online players must avoid buying Pfister Growler in 2023

GTA Online players have several better Sports cars to consider buying in the title than the Pfister Growler. While that car is good for the Tuners subclass, that niche is ultimately too minor in the grand scheme of things. This vehicle is by no means terrible, yet it's hard to recommend it in 2023 when its performance stats are rather unimpressive by modern standards.

This article will compare how the Pfister Growler fares poorly against other Sports cars. Likewise, a short analysis compared to other Tuners is also necessary to fully gauge how practical this automobile is. All data tied to top speed and lap time come from Broughy1322's documentation.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

The Pfister Growler isn't worth it as a Sports car in GTA Online

A recent promotional image for this car from Simeon (Image via Rockstar Games)

For reference, here are the lap time and top speed, as recorded by Broughy1322:

Lap time: 1:04.231

1:04.231 Top speed: 121.5 mph

Its lap time would put it in 42nd place after the debut of the Penaud La Coureuse. Similarly, its top speed is only in 34th place. Either way, neither metric is impressive. Several Sports cars have lap times that are many seconds faster, while others have top speeds that are 10+ mph faster.

Using the Pfister Growler in GTA Online for a regular race involving Sports cars is not recommended due to how outclassed it is there.

Pfister Growler's performance relative to other Tuners

At least it's a good Tuner (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tuners are a small subclass of vehicles in GTA Online. There were only 17 of them in 2023, meaning there wasn't much variety to choose from at this point. The Pfister Growler is solid compared to other Tuners, as it's ranked fourth place in lap time and third in top speed.

There is a legitimate niche to consider purchasing this vehicle due to those metrics. That said, Street Races involving Tuners is rather minor. If a player wants LS Car Meet Reputation, they could AFK in the Test Track for hours, which would be easier.

Players who don't care about Tuners won't get any value out of vehicles in this subclass, especially since they tend to fare poorly against non-Tuners in the same class.

Verdict

Pfister Growler (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ultimately, the vehicle is a little too niche to purchase in GTA Online. It's good for Tuner-related races, yet its overall impact in the Sports class is very low. This vehicle is a standard civilian car, meaning players shouldn't expect any weapons, armor, or other useful Freemode features attached to it.

Tuners are good for drifting, but it's worth mentioning that some non-Tuners can also drift very well in GTA Online (like the Karin Futo). Not to mention, drifting is a minor niche in this game, especially since so many vehicles already handle very well and have fantastic top speeds as is.

GTA Online players do not need to purchase the Pfister Growler in 2023. Only players with plenty of money should consider getting it due to the car's niche status in the current meta.