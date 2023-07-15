Why GTA Online players must avoid Cheval Taipan at all costs

The Cheval Taipan is a pretty cool-looking supercar in GTA Online, but its performance leaves a lot to be desired. Unfortunately, this vehicle doesn't have an HSW upgrade to fix its shortcomings. Anybody who plans on winning races should avoid buying this car at all costs, especially since its terrible performance has been well-known for over half a decade.

GTA Online players should know that the Cheval Taipan's top speed is solid. It's just that its handling and acceleration leave a lot to be desired, especially in a class full of some of the best vehicles in the game. That's odd since the in-game performance stats indicate that the car has excellent stats in those areas. However, such an oddity is nothing more than a lie.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

The Cheval Taipan is not worth buying in GTA Online

There are numerous other vehicles that can act as a better investment of one's money (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cheval Taipan originally came out on March 20, 2018, with YouTuber Broughy1322 recording its top speed and lap time as follows:

Top Speed: 126.25 mph

126.25 mph Lap Time: 1:05.794

As of the San Andreas Mercenaries update, the Cheval Taipan's top speed for the supercar class ranks 22nd out of 58. That's solid, if unremarkable. The far more significant issue is the abysmal lap time for its class. Based on a lap time of 1:05.794, the vehicle is ranked 56th out of 58.

Many supercars are several seconds faster, so using the Cheval Taipan in a race is not advised. Even if GTA Online players find a track that's mostly full of straight roads, several other supercars have significantly faster top speeds.

No special features

There's nothing particularly special about this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are no HSW modifications, Imani Tech, or anything else special about the Cheval Taipan in GTA Online. What a player sees is what they get. There's nothing wrong with being non-weaponized and non-armored, but this supercar doesn't fulfill a genuine niche.

This vehicle is okay customization-wise. The secondary color affects its roof and hood, which is nice when the usual customizable options elsewhere are still available, with one notable exception. Bizarrely enough, this car lacks liveries.

Ultimately, players are spending plenty of money on a civilian car that's bottom of its class.

High cost

Many cheaper vehicles have a better niche by comparison (Image via Rockstar Games)

Interestingly, the Cheval Taipan was not removed from in-game websites for purchase. In contrast, hundreds of other vehicles are no longer buyable from Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Anybody interested in this particular car can pay $1,980,000 for it.

There is no Trade Price, yet some GTA Online weekly updates may include a 30% discount. Still, paying over a million dollars on something heavily outclassed by most Supercars isn't a great investment.

The main reason to even contemplate getting this vehicle is its appearance. Its aesthetic is based on the real-life Hennessey Venom F5. Some GTA Online players could find it nice as a piece of eye candy sitting in their garage. Otherwise, it's best to avoid it unless Rockstar Games buffs it. Casual players with little money should purchase something else in the meantime.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : Do you personally buy vehicles in GTA Online just because they look good? Yes No 0 votes