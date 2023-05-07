Why GTA Online players must avoid Vigero ZX after The Last Dose update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is well known for featuring a massive selection of cars. Rockstar Games has done well in producing a range of high-performance vehicles for its player base. One such car is the Declasse Vigero ZX, a muscle car that was added to the game under the Criminal Enterprises update in September 2022.

While it is not a bad vehicle, there are a few reasons why players should avoid purchasing it. That said, we look into why GTA Online players must avoid the Vigero ZX after The Last Dose update.

Reasons to avoid Declasse Vigero ZX in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Being a GTA Online muscle car, the Declasse Vigero ZX boasts a robust build inspired by the Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI. It can hit a top speed of 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h and is available for $1,947,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Rockstar Games' official website enlists the following performance ratings for this car out of 100 :

Speed - 84.75

Acceleration - 91.12

- 91.12 Brakes - 31.67

- 31.67 Handling - 100.00

- 100.00 Overall - 76.88

Players can also pay extra money to install HSW performance upgrades to increase its top speed to 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h.

However, despite its ultra-modern and sleek look, it is hardly unique. There are various cars in the game that look similar and perform just as well, if not better. In fact, the HSW performance upgrades are only accessible to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

One reason why players should avoid the Vigero ZX after The Last Dose update in GTA Online is because of the availability of the Ocelot Virtue. Players who complete all The Last Dose missions get this supercar as a free reward. Let's take a look at its performance ratings listed on Rockstar's official website :

Speed - 86.20

Acceleration - 100.00

- 100.00 Brakes - 42.67

- 42.67 Handling - 100.00

- 100.00 Overall - 82.22

The Ocelot Virtue is equally easy to handle and features superior brakes and acceleration. The vehicle's recorded in-game top speed is 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h. Furthermore, its lap time is 0:59.293, which is quicker than the Vigero ZX.

Not only is the Ocelot Virtue really fast, but it is also durable. Upon complete armor upgradation, it can withstand the following :

Homing Missiles - 12

- 12 RPG/Grenades - 12

- 12 Explosive Rounds - 28

- 28 Tank Cannon - 6

- 6 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM FLAK - 2

This kind of resistance is not found in the Declasse Vigero ZX.

Overall, the Ocelot Virtue turns out to be a better alternative to the Declasse Vigero ZX. Unless a player wishes to have all cars in their collection, it is advised to avoid it in GTA Online.

