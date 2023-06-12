Why GTA Online players must get a Volatol ahead of San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is just around the corner, and it will all be about aircraft this time. Rockstar has recently released a trailer for the upcoming DLC, and fans can see the first glimpse of upcoming content. To prepare for the new missions, players must get an aircraft that is fast and lethal enough, like the Volatol, to effectively eliminate targets.

It is a 4-seater delta-wing strategic bomber that debuted in 2017 as part of The Doomsday Heist update. This article will share everything GTA Online players must know about Volatol and its performance in 2023.

GTA Online Volatol: Design, price, & more (pre-San Andreas Mercenaries update)

The Volatol is a bomber plane in GTA Online heavily inspired by the real-life Avro Vulcan, with some design elements taken from Myasishchev M-4 and de Haviland Comet. It has the following visual characteristics:

Access the ladder door on the left-side

The nose undercarriage’s corresponding hatches

Delta wings (including main engine, intakes, exhausts, inner elevators, outer ailerons, airbrakes, and underside hatches)

Short-sized tail boom

Vertical stabilizer on the tail

Apart from a beautiful outer design, the inside of the aircraft is also elegantly designed with the following main characteristics:

Green-colored cabin

Large-sized flight deck

Same dial-set as the RM-10 Bombushka

A control room

Two computer stations (Top turrets and the front one)

A metal sheet over the cabin’s center

The Volatol is purchasable from the Warstock Cache & Carry for $2,800,000 - $3,724,000.

What’s so special about the Volatol in the game?

Four turbojet engines power the Volatol, all located on the wings. The performance is quite similar to that of the RM-10 Bombushka; however, the aircraft exceeds the latter in high speed. It can reach a staggering top speed of 165.50 mph (266.35 km/h).

Despite its slow acceleration and sluggish handling, it is still considered to be the best jet in GTA Online, thanks to the powerful weapons it comes equipped with. Two remote turrets are installed on the aircraft, each capable of a 360-degree rotatable angle.

As the upcoming GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is heavily themed around Hangar property and aerial missions, players must build a collection of planes that can help them in the upcoming battle with Merryweather Security. Rockstar describes the DLC in the following manner:

“It’s no secret Merryweather Security are as corrupt as everyone else in this town — but now there’s talk on the street that these shady contract killers are scaling up and squeezing out any rogue competition across Southern San Andreas. For freelance professionals in the criminal underground, this could be the last straw — it’s time to hit them where it hurts.”

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



For new details on what to expect on June 13, check out the Rockstar Newswire: Next week’s GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update brings more highly requested experience improvements across all platforms.For new details on what to expect on June 13, check out the Rockstar Newswire: rsg.ms/a98dcb2 Next week’s GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update brings more highly requested experience improvements across all platforms.For new details on what to expect on June 13, check out the Rockstar Newswire: rsg.ms/a98dcb2 https://t.co/RozqhgkGjY

If GTA Online players are looking for a reliable aircraft that can annihilate targets, they should get a Volatol jet today.

Poll : Are you excited for the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update? Yes! No! 1 votes