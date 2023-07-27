Why GTA Online players must do Junk Energy Time Trials, no matter what

Junk Energy Time Trials are easy activities that grant GTA Online players a fair amount of money for only a few minutes of work. Gamers could normally expect to get $51,000 to $54,000 in roughly two minutes through them. However, some weekly updates, like the one that arrived on July 27, provide a 2x multiplier. That's not even mentioning how GTA+ could also add a 1.5x bonus on top of that.

This means GTA Online players could get 3x cash for completing a Junk Energy Time Trial, earning nearly $150,000 for doing something in two minutes is phenomenal. Note that this content is updated daily, meaning gamers should only attempt it once a day. Participating in it more than once will yield far more paltry rewards.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

GTA Online players should try out Junk Energy Time Trials from July 27 to August 2

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Head towards any Junk Energy Time Trial highlighted on the GTA Online in-game map to risk life and limb on the new Inductor bike for a chance at glory: pic.twitter.com/sZftfb8FNG Cash in on your adrenaline addiction with 2X GTA$ and RP on the new Junk Energy Time Trials.Head towards any Junk Energy Time Trial highlighted on the GTA Online in-game map to risk life and limb on the new Inductor bike for a chance at glory: rsg.ms/4f68d66

The GTA Online Weekly Update for July 27 introduces a 2x cash and RP bonus to Junk Energy Time Trials. GTA+ provides a 1.5x multiplier, which stacks to a 3x boost. For reference, here is how much you could potentially earn this week every time you complete the event:

If you have a 2x bonus: $102,000 to $108,000

$102,000 to $108,000 If you have a 3x bonus: $153,000 to $162,000

This event only takes about two to three minutes to complete, meaning the pay is very good for the time investment involved. Remember, you can do seven Junk Energy Time Trials on each day of the week, which would mean you could earn roughly the following figures:

If you have a 2x bonus: $714,000

$714,000 If you have a 3x bonus: $1,071,000

Earning nearly a million dollars for about 15 minutes of work throughout a week is amazing. Only stuff like GTA Online money glitches, buying Shark Cards, or undertaking a quick Sell Mission or heist finale would be comparable.

What are Junk Energy Time Trials?

Players will ride an electric bicycle to complete this content (Image via Rockstar Games)

Junk Energy Time Trials will always be marked on a player's map with a purplish bicycle icon. Enter the mission marker of one to get started. The goal is to pass several checkpoints with a Junk Energy Inductor under a small time limit. Remember to use the KERS boost whenever it's convenient to be efficient.

It's not hard to complete this content, although repeatedly pressing the same button could be a tad tiring. GTA Online players will get the Junk Energy Racing Suit upon their first completion of this activity, plus any money and RP.

Failing to beat the par time only gives players a small amount of cash. However, Junk Energy Time Trials are much more forgiving when it comes to completing it than other Time Trials, so any competent cyclist should be able to clear it without an issue.

The video above shows an example of a gamer who took advantage of the 2x multiplier to get over $100,000 in under two minutes. Don't forget that there is a quick restart option for this event, meaning GTA Online players can easily recover if they make a mistake and start over.

Future weekly updates and GTA+ subscriptions may include similar bonuses, so keep an eye out for them. That's it for the latest news on this topic. It will be interesting to see if this content returns in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online once that game comes out.