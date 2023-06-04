Why GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update could be the last major Summer DLC

GTA Online's upcoming San Andreas mercenaries update could potentially be the last major summer DLC. The 10-year anniversary is approaching, and there is speculation that GTA 6 could be revealed soon. Many multiplayer games have to stop creating new content eventually, and it's possible that the same thing could happen here.

Of course, there is a chance this article's title will age like milk since there is no confirmation that such an update will actually be the final summer DLC.

Nonetheless, future updates could always be more minor by comparison. For example, The Criminal Enterprises (last year's summer update) was largely a filler patch with balance changes, new vehicles, and a few missions.

Note: The writer personally doesn't believe that San Andreas Mercenaries will be the last summer DLC. This article is merely to play devil's advocate in the case that it could be the last major one.

Could GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries be the last important summer DLC?

It depends on your definition of "major" (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are three main things to consider for this type of discussion:

GTA Online's 10-year anniversary: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 GTA 6 rumors: Unconfirmed, but leaks point to the game being released in 2024 or 2025.

Unconfirmed, but leaks point to the game being released in 2024 or 2025. PS4 and Xbox One: There is a possibility that these old consoles may lose support by next year.

Neither reason guarantees that San Andreas Mercenaries will be the last major summer DLC. However, both points could make for a compelling argument regarding the possibility of a new generation of Grand Theft Auto happening soon.

A 10th anniversary is a big deal. Most multiplayer games are not lucky to last that long with the level of success that GTA Online has enjoyed. If Rockstar's hit title makes it past a decade for several more years, the only thing that would possibly kill it would be GTA 6 Online.

On a related note, this upcoming update could be the last one before GTA 6 is revealed. If Rockstar Games formally announces the title around the 10-year anniversary of GTA Online, that could mean it's coming out soon.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions will eventually be shut down (Image via Rockstar Games)

Past precedence has also shown that Rockstar Games is more than willing to drop support for an old console. The company did that with GTA Online on the PS3 and Xbox 360, where players stopped getting major updates from 2015 onward. The servers for those platforms also shut down in late 2021.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are incredibly popular consoles. It wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that Rockstar Games would prioritize them over the older consoles for efficiency's sake. That's it for the potential reasons regarding why San Andreas Mercenaries might be the last major summer DLC.

What is known about San Andreas Mercenaries thus far?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 https://t.co/Lq9kI9CYZN

San Andreas Mercenaries is the upcoming summer DLC launching on June 13, 2023. It involves a player and the Los Santos Angels trying to take down Merryweather Security in what Rockstar Games describes as "action-packed."

The Mammoth Avenger will receive some new upgrades, and players can use it as a new Operations Terminal. Several new vehicles have been hinted at, including one based on a F-35. GTA Online players can also expect some quality-of-life changes, like Mors Mutual Insurance covering all destroyed vehicles simultaneously.

Rockstar Games will reveal more details about this summer DLC in the upcoming weeks.

