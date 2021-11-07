Why the GTA Trilogy is more hype-worthy than another GTA 5 port

Fan reception to the GTA Trilogy and the upcoming GTA 5 port are worlds apart.
Both announcements involve old games, but the difference lies in the perception of the two titles. Based on Twitter engagements and YouTube likes, it's clear that more fans are receptive to the GTA Trilogy than GTA 5.
It's worth noting that there are several reasons why that's the case. Likewise, this statement isn't true for some fans.
Why fans are more receptive to the GTA Trilogy than GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition
The initial announcement of the GTA Trilogy is the most liked Tweet from Rockstar Games. Many fans were hyped beyond belief by the prospect of playing three classic games with some modernized elements.
Some fans disliked the gameplay footage for it, but it's still overwhelmingly positive. Common complaints include:
- Mods replicating similar feats
- Its price tag
- Not going full AAA on its graphics
- They're old games
Ultimately, most fans are still excited for the GTA Trilogy. This statement is especially true compared to a GTA 5 port announcement that took place before the GTA Trilogy was unveiled.
The infamous GTA 5 trailer
283K dislikes to 53K likes is a telling sign that fans are sick of seeing GTA 5. It doesn't help that the port was delayed. Initially, it was supposed to launch on 11 November 2021. Now, it's coming out in March 2022.
It's worth noting that the previous GTA Trilogy YouTube video has 557K likes and 43K dislikes. There's a massive discrepancy in terms of how some fans view the two titles.
The recent GTA 5 trailer shows minimal improvements over the original game on PC, which can be seen in the video below:
Buying the same game on a new platform is a hard bargain for some fans. The Enhanced Edition had new features to entertain players. Hence, it's disappointing for them to only see minor optimizations in the Expanded and Enhanced Edition.
That comparison doesn't even include graphical mods, which only makes the PC version even better.
Some fans feel like GTA 5 has been milked too much
The above meme has been shared numerous times on various social media platforms. Funnily enough, variations of this meme have existed for years. GTA 5 debuted on the PS3 and Xbox 360.
It will have another run as the main single-player game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Some fans have even blamed GTA 5 and Online's success for why GTA 6 is nowhere to be seen.
It might seem hypocritical for some fans to care more about an older game with less impressive graphics (the GTA Trilogy). However, it's vital to note that those three games weren't the main focus for Rockstar Games in over a decade.
By comparison, GTA 5 has been the main game for nearly eight years. That's why some fans are so annoyed with seeing it this often. The GTA Trilogy has some noticeable differences compared to the original three games, making it feel more refreshing to play.
If the GTA Trilogy starts to get milked as often as GTA 5, then fans will likely be just as upset.
