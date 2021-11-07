Why the GTA Trilogy is more hype-worthy than another GTA 5 port

Fan reception to the GTA Trilogy and the upcoming GTA 5 port are worlds apart.

Both announcements involve old games, but the difference lies in the perception of the two titles. Based on Twitter engagements and YouTube likes, it's clear that more fans are receptive to the GTA Trilogy than GTA 5.

It's worth noting that there are several reasons why that's the case. Likewise, this statement isn't true for some fans.

Why fans are more receptive to the GTA Trilogy than GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition

The initial announcement of the GTA Trilogy is the most liked Tweet from Rockstar Games. Many fans were hyped beyond belief by the prospect of playing three classic games with some modernized elements.

Some fans disliked the gameplay footage for it, but it's still overwhelmingly positive. Common complaints include:

Mods replicating similar feats

Its price tag

Not going full AAA on its graphics

They're old games

Ultimately, most fans are still excited for the GTA Trilogy. This statement is especially true compared to a GTA 5 port announcement that took place before the GTA Trilogy was unveiled.

The infamous GTA 5 trailer

283K dislikes to 53K likes is a telling sign that fans are sick of seeing GTA 5. It doesn't help that the port was delayed. Initially, it was supposed to launch on 11 November 2021. Now, it's coming out in March 2022.

It's worth noting that the previous GTA Trilogy YouTube video has 557K likes and 43K dislikes. There's a massive discrepancy in terms of how some fans view the two titles.

The recent GTA 5 trailer shows minimal improvements over the original game on PC, which can be seen in the video below:

Buying the same game on a new platform is a hard bargain for some fans. The Enhanced Edition had new features to entertain players. Hence, it's disappointing for them to only see minor optimizations in the Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

That comparison doesn't even include graphical mods, which only makes the PC version even better.

Some fans feel like GTA 5 has been milked too much

The above meme has been shared numerous times on various social media platforms. Funnily enough, variations of this meme have existed for years. GTA 5 debuted on the PS3 and Xbox 360.

It will have another run as the main single-player game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Some fans have even blamed GTA 5 and Online's success for why GTA 6 is nowhere to be seen.

Shinobi602 @shinobi602



Stop buying GTA 5 please thanks 👋 Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX Grand Theft Auto V has now sold in 140 million units.



This is up 20m units from last year and Take Two says 2020 has been the best selling year for the game since 2013, despite being free on the Epic store at one point.



A version is still planned for PS5 and XBSX|S this year. Grand Theft Auto V has now sold in 140 million units.This is up 20m units from last year and Take Two says 2020 has been the best selling year for the game since 2013, despite being free on the Epic store at one point. A version is still planned for PS5 and XBSX|S this year. https://t.co/A2ruL0DrEy Hey people I want GTA 6.Stop buying GTA 5 please thanks 👋 twitter.com/ZhugeEX/status… Hey people I want GTA 6.Stop buying GTA 5 please thanks 👋 twitter.com/ZhugeEX/status…

It might seem hypocritical for some fans to care more about an older game with less impressive graphics (the GTA Trilogy). However, it's vital to note that those three games weren't the main focus for Rockstar Games in over a decade.

By comparison, GTA 5 has been the main game for nearly eight years. That's why some fans are so annoyed with seeing it this often. The GTA Trilogy has some noticeable differences compared to the original three games, making it feel more refreshing to play.

If the GTA Trilogy starts to get milked as often as GTA 5, then fans will likely be just as upset.

