Why GTA Vice City is considered an important title in the series

GTA Vice City is a title fondly remembered by the community. Besides the many fun missions and interactive NPCs, Rockstar put a lot of effort into other aspects of the game. With the rumors hinting that the latest installment might head back to Vice City, fans are reminiscing about all the good times they had there.

This article will dive into some of the reasons that make GTA Vice City so memorable in a series filled with amazing storylines and characters.

Tommy Vercetti makes GTA Vice City so iconic

Tomy Vercetti is the first voiced protagonist of the Grand Theft Auto series, making him a beloved character even today. Ray Liotta did a fantastic job of delivering his lines, which made the dialogs much more impactful. All the earlier main characters didn't get much chance to stand out without voiced dialogs.

Since players could hear Tomy talking to enemies and friends, they remember most events that transpired even after playing the game such a long time ago. Such a crucial factor sets a game toward success. Along with Tommy, other characters had good dialogue that made them memorable.

Rockstar Games also introduced several new gameplay features that were absent from the older games. The graphics were also revolutionary, considering the game dropped in 2002, making it such an important title in the series.

GTA Vice City has a dynamic map with interactive NPCs

Rockstar Games has improved its NPC AI and map quality over the years. While the older games had relatively smaller maps with fewer features, the newer titles are a lot more detailed. Grand Theft Auto Vice City was a big step toward achieving this goal.

The game had a dynamic map that had many necessary icons pointing toward important things and missions that the players needed to be aware of. The AI quality was also well beyond what gamers had seen before.

The leaked GTA 6 gameplay showcased incredibly police AI that is intelligent and responsive. Vice City played a big role in developing these features, as Rockstar was still experimenting during that time. The overall mission structures were also better than its predecessors, giving players a great gameplay experience.

So, these were some reasons GTA Vice City was such a crucial step in the development of other Grand Theft Auto games. Hopefully, the upcoming title will be better than anything that the community had before.

Poll : Which GTA game do you think is more iconic? GTA Vice City GTA San Andreas 0 votes