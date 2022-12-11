Why Hangar is the best investment in GTA Online before the upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

The GTA Online community is currently waiting for Rockstar Games to finally release the highly anticipated Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, which will add many new features, bonuses, and vehicles to the game.

Among these new deals, Rockstar Games has revealed that players will get more rewards on many of the existing missions present in GTA Online. One of the bigger ones is connected to Hangars.

So here is exactly why players should already start investing in Hangars in GTA Online before the new DLC drops.

Smuggler's Sell missions rewards will be tripled after the GTA Online Los Santos Wars DLC releases

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

In the tweet above, Rockstar Games shared a newswire article detailing all of the new improvements that they are planning to bring to GTA Online. This also included many new economy updates that fans had been asking for a long time.

Thus, the following is what Rockstar Games said about the smuggler's Sell mission in GTA Online, which can only be started if players own a hangar:

"...while payouts on Smuggler’s Sell Missions will be permanently tripled."

This clearly means that 3x rewards will not only be added when doing this mission, but they will also stay forever, or at least until Rockstar Games themselves decide to change it. Hence, having a hangar is going to be the best decision players can make before the new DLC releases, as it is possible that the price of the hangars will increase after Los Santos Drug Wars DLC comes out.

Again, nothing like this was officially talked about, but being ahead of the curve is always a good thing, especially when it comes to updates like this. Furthermore, players who have never owned a hangar or played the smuggler's sell missions before should definitely try them out before the DLC comes out.

This would prepare them for what they should expect from this mission, and how they can maximize the gains that they will eventually get from completing it. Moreover, hangars will now become a great alternative for grinding for money, and players do not always have to rely on other methods to earn money, as tripled rewards are really good to have.

Thus, this is the main reason why players should invest in Hangars in GTA Online before the new DLC releases.

How to buy a Hangar in GTA Online?

To start the smuggler's Sell mission, players need to buy a hangar, and to do so, they need to open up the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and choose from the five hangars currently available in the game. Most players get the hangars for storing their planes, but now with the triple rewards, it is safe to assume that hangars will now also be used to make money.

In any case, after purchasing a hangar, they will get access to the Air-Freight business. Then onwards, players will need to visit their hangar and find a laptop that will be present in the office.

Once they open up this laptop, they will need to select Source on the Free Trade Shipping Co page. After doing so, they need to decide on the product that players want to obtain. Finally, they need to complete the mission by sourcing the product.

