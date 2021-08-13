GTA Online is a multiplayer experience where players can live an interesting life in the busy city of Los Santos. For a lot of players who don't like the city life in the game, they can move to the rural areas of Blaine County.

There is a lot to do in GTA Online and players can decide their playstyle and enjoy the game in their own unique way.

GTA Online does have a currency that lets players buy in-game properties, businesses, cars, weapons, and many more things.

For many players, GTA Online is an opportunity for them to build an empire and rule the city as the richest man or woman in the game.

Why new GTA Online players should prioritize the purchase of businesses over vehicles

For new players, it can be very intimidating to understand what is important in the game. Players often spend their money on unnecessary things and get left behind as it is an online environment.

Although GTA Online has a lot of items that players can spend their money on, it is important to meet a few basic requirements before splurging on fancy in-game items.

GTA Online works a little like the real world, where players can buy businesses and make more money from them. In the initial stages, its most important for players to save up and spend their money on purchasing profitable businesses.

Without these businesses, it can get very difficult for players to earn money in GTA Online.

Once players have purchased all the prerequisite businesses and start earning an income from them, it gets much easier to make money in the game.

GTA lets players own many businesses like having their own Motorcycle Club, Arcades, Autoshops, Nightclubs etc. All these businesses increase the number of options players have to earn money in the game.

Some of these businesses run a legal front end and they operate as a cover-up to start missions for illegal operations. Owning such businesses will help players make money so they can buy their desired items in the game.

Verdict

If players start buying vehicles from the moment they join GTA Online, they lose out on a lot of potential growth. They should focus on purchasing income sources rather than fancy liabilities.

With GTA Online's free roam being PvP, it can be quite difficult to survive without the right gear and vehicles to make it past enemies.

It's highly recommended for players to purchase the most profitable businesses before spending all their hard earned money on vehicles as they don't help players make their money back.

Edited by Siddharth Satish