Why Princess Bubblegum will likely return in GTA 6

Rockstar Games has always incorporated real-life brands and media into the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series. While they aren't named directly, a satirical iteration takes their place in the game. Owing to the widespread popularity of Japanese anime, it was only fair that Rockstar had their own take on it for the GTA universe.

Princess Robot Bubblegum is a Japanese anime series set in a future world. It made its debut in Grand Theft Auto IV and has likely been inspired by the real-life anime Bubblegum Crisis. Although it is only heard on the radio in the game, the show soon transitioned to television.

Reasons why Princess Robot Bubblegum will return in GTA 6

Ever since its introduction in Grand Theft Auto 4, Princess Robot Bubblegum has regularly made an appearance in the games that followed. The anime series marked its TV debut in GTA 4's DLCs, The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned with 14 episodes.

Unfortunately, only the first episode is available on the Conglomerated National Television (CNT) channel solely in The Ballad of Gay Tony.

The show's second season was then released with Grand Theft Auto 5 and consists of eight episodes. Only in the enhanced edition of GTA 5 can its first episode be watched on CNT. Additionally, Princess Robot Bubblegum liveries are available in Grand Theft Auto Online for cars, bikes, and aircrafts.

Despite being a minor part of the series, Princess Robot Bubblegum's consistent participation in the franchise has strengthened its case for a comeback in Grand Theft Auto 6. The most likely chance of the anime's return in GTA 6 is through a third season.

Although four of its episodes are banned in the USA. The release of these episodes could also act as the medium for the animated program's return. Furthermore, there are already two movies based on this show. Hence, fans might see the release of a third in the upcoming sequel.

Aside from the Grand Theft Auto series, there are examples of Rockstar Games carrying over TV shows from one game to the other. For instance, The Adventures of Captain BaseBallBat-Boy.

It is an animated TV show that has made subsequent appearances in Max Payne games. Like Princess Robot Bubblegum, it is also a minor component of the series which can go completely unnoticed if a player sticks strictly to the missions.

However, its repeated inclusion suggests that Rockstar Games like to establish a sense of continuity between its games. Even if it is done through little easter eggs like these TV shows.

