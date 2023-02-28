GTA 5 vs GTA 4: Which game has better character arcs?

Ever since Rockstar Games has produced some of the best GTA games the gaming community has ever witnessed, there have always been the most brutal comparisons between them.

The global release of GTA IV in 2008 was followed by GTA V's release in 2013 which triggered years of online debates on game environments, physics, character arcs, storylines, minor details, and overall gameplay.

One of the liveliest discussions has been on the games' character arcs. They are crucial to understand whether Rockstar Games was able to capture the emotions of players and develop a lasting influence of the characters on them.

This article will compare their development over time in the distinct titles and determine which game has better character arcs.

Note: This article has subjective opinions of the author and can differ from the reader's perspective

A detailed comparison of character arcs in GTA 4 and 5

Story setting

GTA IV is set in Liberty City, which is based in real-life New York City. The story setting is considered to have darker overtones, which is something that makes the game the most appreciated Grand Theft Auto title in the franchise.

It introduces Niko Bellic, a former Yugoslavian war veteran, who arrives at Liberty City to follow the 'American Dream.' His cousin Roman invites him to the city to pursue a better life and maybe turn his life around.

The game comprises choice-based missions that alter storylines, depending on how the player chooses to interact with essential characters. Playing in a gloomy landscape, players can feel a surge of strong, dark emotions and only imagine what Niko goes through.

On the other hand, the fifth Grand Theft Auto installment was seen to have more vibrant tones in the story, and its characters had a more positive outlook on the stories. The game takes players back to Los Santos, which was first featured in the best-seller video game title, GTA San Andreas.

Rockstar Games introduced three protagonists here: Franklin Clinton, Michael de Santa, and Trevor Phillips. Every character is essential to the major events unfolding in the city that only gives. Players observed that this game had a happier theme than its predecessor and enjoyed playing every character.

What's important to understand is that the environment featured in games affects storylines and character arcs. It was expected from GTA IV to have a massive positive (or negative) impact on Niko's development, whereas Grand Theft Auto V had classic character arcs, which is something usually depicted in films.

Looking deeper into Niko's character arc

Niko Bellic's emotional and driven story is what influenced people all around the world. It was only through his story that players could realize the reality of the American Dream, which is nothing more than a mirage.

Niko was first betrayed in Yugoslavia by one of his comrades. Roman invites him to Liberty City where he finds out that there was no lavish life. His cousin was in huge debt to dangerous people.

As the story proceeds, he meets various positive and negative characters. Everyone has a lasting influence on him, which shapes his character arc. His initial vengeful and angry personality could either improve to a more peaceful and forgiving one, or worsen as he cripples down in revenge and wrath.

In the end, whatever choice players take to shape Niko's character, he loses a loved one no matter what. This depressing element at the end of the game is the foundation of his character arc. It captures the essence of well-established storylines and good writing.

It is true that the characters of GTA V have had even worse situations in their former lives, like Trevor feeling Michael's betrayal of him and his former crew-mates, or the latter realizing at one point that he had lost his family because of his ego and self-involvement.

But the way Niko's story arc was written had a bigger impact on players. It is one of the many reasons that YouTube is filled with more videos on deeper analysis of his character, instead of the protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Players can only hope that Grand Theft Auto 6 delivers even better in terms of character arc and development.

