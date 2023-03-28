Why the recent GTA 6 map leak of 2023 looks like a fake

An alleged leaked map of Vice City claiming to be from GTA 6 surfaced online recently. The game is currently one of the most discussed topics, and fans have shared numerous theories and speculations about it. Although some of them have been confirmed as accurate, a huge percentage are simply rumors and false claims. The leaked map was also trending for a few days. However, the player base is now questioning its authenticity, with some calling it fake.

This article illustrates why Vice City's leaked map from GTA 6 could be fictitious like previous ones.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Vice City’s leaked map from GTA 6 disappears after a week

The leaked Vice City map (Image via Reddit: u/tusstaster)

On March 16, 2023, a Reddit user named u/tusstaster shared a modified Vice City map, claiming it was from GTA 6. The user contrasted the map of Grand Theft Auto 5 to the leaked map and said that the new Vice City is larger than the state of San Andreas.

They also claimed that the leaked map includes new cities and that Rockstar Games would further expand the map to the north, adding new locations in the future with Story Mode DLCs.

At first glance, the post appeared intriguing, amassing over 600 upvotes and 272 comments from enthusiasts. However, similar to other false claims and fake leaks, it has now been deleted from the subreddit.

Following the infamous September 2022 GTA 6 leaks, the community has become distrustful of any news or information concerning the future game. Before that, several self-proclaimed leakers showcased countless images and videos asserting to be from Grand Theft Auto 6. The leaks provided players with an early look at the next title, providing a somewhat stable foundation for speculation.

However, most fans prefer Rockstar Games' official statements over any rumors, images, or videos. The gaming studio did not confirm the leaked Vice City map, despite it being in circulation for more than 10 days. The fact that Rockstar responded to the first videos' disclosure within 48 hours gave fans another further reason to reject the Redditor's assertions.

The GTA community also has many insiders and data miners who constantly monitor the gaming studio's actions to detect any leaks or news about Grand Theft Auto 6. In the past, they have actively shared their findings, keeping the player base informed. However, none of them said anything about the leaked map, leading the community to believe it was a hoax.

The last Grand Theft Auto title was released nearly ten years ago, and the community is eagerly awaiting the next installment. Readers are advised not to believe unverified claims and to only rely on official sources for confirmed GTA 6 news.

Poll : Are you excited for the new Vice City map in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes