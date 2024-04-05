Why Rockstar should keep releasing new GTA Online events even after GTA 6

GTA Online events have kept the game going strong for all these years. With GTA 6 finally on the horizon, some fans believe Rockstar Games will eventually stop rolling out these updates for the current online multiplayer mode. While this is certainly a possibility, there are various reasons the studio should continue releasing new events for the game.

The most obvious reason is that GTA Online has a huge player base that will simply not disappear as soon as the new title rolls out. So, stopping updates or not releasing new GTA Online events would only harm the studio and its reputation.

This article will dive deeper and offer several more reasons Rockstar Games should keep Grand Theft Auto Online alive even after GTA 6 rolls out.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Rockstar should keep releasing GTA Online events even after GTA 6 becomes available

With discussions regarding GTA 6's second trailer going strong in the community, fans believe the end of GTA Online is not too far away. The game has been online for over a decade and Rockstar Games has released tons of content for it.

However, the speed of GTA Online events coming out has dropped drastically since the studio is pooling most of its resources on the upcoming title. However, Rockstar shouldn't completely stop releasing new content for the online multiplayer mode since it has the potential to keep generating revenue even after GTA 6 is released.

This is mainly because the next installment in the series will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, initially leaving other platforms starved of the new game. So, GTA Online will be their companion for the time being. Even after GTA 6 becomes available, some PC players won't be able to play it due to insufficient system requirements.

In these cases, GTA Online events will keep them company and allow them to still have fun. To top it off, releasing new content for the game will allow the studio to keep making money while investing most of its resources in the new title. This is a great way to keep a revenue stream alive.

Considering GTA 6's supposed budget, it will undoubtedly have an online multiplayer mode as well. However, most fans believe it will take some time for Rockstar to implement it in the game. So, players would still like to hop into GTA Online and play with others while the studio works on the new multiplayer mode.

In the meantime, you can check out the recent GTA Online weekly update and everything that it offers at the moment. Most players are hoping to keep receiving similar updates in the future as well.

