Why Rockstar should release a GTA 5 Nintendo Switch port after GTA 6 release

Despite fans asking for a GTA 5 Nintendo Switch port for a long time, it seems like Rockstar Games has been ignoring these requests. Now that there are rumors that modders might be creating a similar port for Switch and mobile devices, the community is wondering if the studio might finally give it some serious thought. Since GTA 6 is on the way, this might only turn into reality once the upcoming title rolls out.

There are several reasons why Rockstar Games should work on an official GTA 5 Nintendo Switch port. Not only will this be a profitable endeavor for the company but also be a great gift to players since they have been requesting this port for quite a while now.

This article will go through some of these reasons and delve into why a Nintendo version of the game would work quite well after GTA 6's release.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

A GTA 5 Nintendo Switch port would be a great gift to the handheld console gaming community

The recent news about a group of modders working on a GTA 5 Nintendo Switch and Linux port has taken the community by storm. Fans are extremely happy to hear that someone is using the source codes to create a mobile version of the game that would be playable on mobile devices, Linux, as well as other handheld consoles like Nintendo Switch.

However, fans also want Rockstar Games to create an official version of the game for this console after releasing GTA 6. There are various reasons why doing so would work out for both the company as well as the Grand Theft Auto community.

Firstly, since the GTA 6 release date of 2025 has only been set for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch players could use a GTA 5 port to pass the time. Secondly, since there are hardly any other games like Grand Theft Auto 5 on the platform, releasing it for the handheld console would give them a brand-new option. Additionally, it would let Rockstar capture the market.

On top of everything, when GTA 6 eventually rolls out, the active player base of GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode will drop significantly. So, officially releasing it for Nintendo Switch would allow Rockstar Games to target a new demographic of players who are yet to experience the game on their platform.

Moreover, if GTA 6 doesn't face any delay and rolls out on time, the studio will have ample time to work on other projects while also enhancing the current game and squashing any bugs or glitches. Making a GTA 5 Nintendo Switch port could work as an experimental ground for the developers to test out the device's capability.

Releasing a GTA 5 Nintendo Switch port would also allow the current game to stay relevant after the next project becomes available to the public. Even PC players would eventually have access to the new title after some time, thus significantly reducing the player base. So, targeting fans of the handheld console would be a smart move.

With rumors about the GTA 6's extravagant budget circulating online, releasing a GTA 5 port for Nintendo Switch would allow the studio to make some extra money as well.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar Games to release a GTA 5 Nintendo Switch port? Yes, absolutely Nah, not really 0 votes View Discussion