There are many missions in GTA 5’s story mode that are seemingly unforgettable. Some missions in GTA 5 have events that players will still talk about for days.

Then there are a few boring missions that Rockstar games have added to GTA 5 to slow the pace down a bit. Such story missions are often disliked by the players.

These missions are usually set up missions for a bigger one ahead, mainly heists. One such pre-heist mission in GTA 5 is called scouting the port and this is one of the slowest missions in the game.

Why “Scouting the port” is the most frustrating mission in GTA 5’s story mode

Scouting the port is a mission in GTA 5 that is done individually by Trevor. In this mission, Trevor, Wade and Floyd go to the port where Floyd works in order to gather intel for the big heist that Trevor has been planning.

In this mission, players need to drive the three characters to the port and drop Wade off at the supervisor's office. Once this is done, the frustrating phase begins. Trevor is asked to pick up a few shipping containers from one location and drop them off at another.

During the whole mission, the characters are supposed to walk instead of run so they aren't caught for being suspicious. These containers are supposed to be lifted by a really slow handler from bay B and are to be dropped off at bay F. This is the slow and grindy part where players need to carefully move the containers from one point to another.

Once both the containers are dropped at bay F, players need to go to the crane and climb to the top of it. Once Trevor climbs to the top of the crane, a character asks him to operate the crane to move a few more containers.

Players need to use the magnetic crane to line up the containers and drop them on the transport trucks.

Once the containers are in the truck, Trevor can take pictures of the ship as the scouting part of the mission. Once all the pictures are taken, he has to send them to Ron and get down from the crane. The next thing the players need to do is get into a truck and get into the docking area.

When Trevor drives the truck to the docking area, a few Merryweather forces come and stop the shipment. Trevor begins to play dumb and pretends not to know english while Floyd tries to talk to the authorities and gets beaten up.

While that is happening, players need to grab the briefcase from the security cabin and run with it. This GTA 5 mission ends when Trevor gets to Floyd's place and makes a heist board on the wall.

Now the mission is frustrating enough in itself, but it gets even worse after players realize this entire setup was for a mission that doesn't help them get any money, as the loot needs to be returned to Merryweather. This is what makes this mission the most frustrating in GTA 5.

