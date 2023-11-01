Why a smaller GTA 6 map would be much better than a big one

Although it might be an unpopular opinion among some players, a smaller GTA 6 map would be better than a bigger one. A large game world isn't always good. The idea of exploring a massive world with tons of content sounds great, but the reality doesn't always match the expectations. Sometimes, big titles have large stretches of land where there isn't much to do.

Even legendary titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 suffer from this issue. Much of the northern countryside is barely used, especially in Online, where there is no wildlife for most parts of the year.

This article covers some reasons why a smaller GTA 6 map might be optimal. That said, there is no guarantee how big the game world will be until it's released.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

A smaller GTA 6 map is better than a large, empty one

Expand Tweet

One thing that players often hype up about GTA 6 is how potentially huge the game world can be. The above tweet shows a popular example of one such opinion, where the next Grand Theft Auto game should dwarf its predecessor.

However, one has to wonder what kind of content would be available in such a large game world to keep players entertained. There are already criticisms that Grand Theft Auto 5's map is empty, so making an even bigger map would inevitably cause even more complaints.

Issues with a big map

Here are the most common complaints a large game world can attract, depending on where one looks:

Too many large stretches of nothingness

Traveling through large maps can be boring

Games like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Vice City are much smaller than Grand Theft Auto 5, which leads to fewer complaints on this front. However, even those titles have large empty areas of dead space that could be cut without losing anything of value.

For example, GTA Vice City's eastern beach has no business being as large as it is since there isn't anything to do there for the majority of the land there.

An example of how a game world can be much bigger than it needs to be, with the circled area containing very little to do (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's too early to tell how big the next Grand Theft Auto game's map is going to be compared to previous entries in the series. GTA 6 leaked gameplay only showcased a small amount of the possible world.

Text leaks and rumors are incredibly inconsistent regarding how big the next Grand Theft Auto title is going to be. Rockstar Games obviously has the resources to make the world feel fun to explore regardless of whether it's bigger or smaller than its predecessor, although the latter may be preferable to some people.

One can only hope that the filler countryside areas are condensed to focus more on actual gameplay.

Ex-Rockstar Games developer interview about GTA 6

Tony Gowland is an ex-Rockstar Games developer who recently had an interview with PCGamesN. He stated the following about his ideal GTA 6 map size:

"In terms of what I'm hoping for, I personally would like it to bring in a little bit in terms of size of the world...I think a smaller but more densely packed location would maybe bring back some of that memorable navigation that I loved from the original."

Smaller maps are easier to fill content with than a large one that spaces everything out. Of course, how big a game world should be is entirely personal preference. Fans of smaller worlds may prefer to have their environment feel alive. Meanwhile, those in favor of bigger environments may enjoy the sense of exploration felt there.

Poll : Have you every played a large open-world game where there was plenty of useless open space with nothing to do there? Yes No 0 votes