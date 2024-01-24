Why Trevor shouldn't return in GTA 6

Ever since Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 will arrive in 2025, fans have been busy speculating about the characters set to appear in the game. The official trailer revealed two protagonists and showcased a bunch of interesting NPCs. However, there were no familiar faces from either the 3D Universe or the HD Universe titles.

Now, many players want Trevor, the infamous protagonist from Grand Theft Auto 5, to return in the next game. This article argues why that's a bad idea. In fact, Rockstar Games should keep returning characters to a minimum in Grand Theft Auto 6, and the studio should definitely avoid adding characters like Trevor to the game.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons Rockstar shouldn't bring back Trevor in GTA 6

The first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, released on December 5, 2023, revealed that the main GTA 6 protagonists are Jason (unconfirmed name) and Lucia, a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired couple. It's clear that the main focus of the next game would be this couple and their romance. The trailer also hinted that the story will be more grounded, at least when it comes to the protagonists.

Now, Trevor was a larger-than-life character in Grand Theft Auto 5 who became the star of the show whenever he was present in a mission. This is a major reason why Grand Theft Auto 6 shouldn't bring him back. He would steal the show in what seems to be a complex and grounded love story. Moreover, the character wouldn't fit in with the theme of the next game.

Trevor was the very representation of chaos in Grand Theft Auto 5. He served as a nice foil to Michael, while Franklin was the cog responsible for the trio's cooperative relationship. Adding Trevor to GTA 6 would throw the balance out of the story. It would also kick out any sense of immersion, if any, in a game that's going for realism and more grounded narratives.

Of course, Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed if the story in Grand Theft Auto 6 will be as grim and gritty as in GTA 4 or if it will even take inspiration from it. However, the upcoming game's trailer hinted that there's some underlying mystery or tension in Jason and Lucia's relationship in GTA 6.

In such a story, a loose cannon like Trevor, who represents the arcade wackiness of the 3D Universe titles, may not fit in.

