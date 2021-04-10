xQc getting banned in GTA RP seems like a tale as old as time.

GTA RP is a recent craze that is often full of wacky escapades and other bizarre oddities, and it seems like xQc getting banned for the third time is another memorable moment to add to the list. Unlike the previous two reasons, this ban was for something less humorous. It's unknown if the ban will be permanent or if the popular streamer could return at a future date.

xQc being banned is important (as far as GTA RP news goes) because he's a high-profile streamer. There aren't many streamers that are on xQc's level of notoriety and fame, and one could even argue that he's the most famous one that does GTA RP regularly. Regardless of one's feelings on the matter, it's quite important to understand why he was banned this time.

Why xQc got banned for a 3rd time in GTA RP

In layman's terms, xQc got banned because he encouraged his chat to brigade another channel to harass a particular user. It seems out of nowhere, but there is proper context to preface this incident. It should be noted that all of this took place in GTA RP, so the reason he got banned had nothing to do with any actions he did in other games.

The events leading up to the ban

In NoPixel (the most popular GTA RP server), xQc was in jail when he got into a heated debate with a police officer. 224 months is a long time for a sentence, especially since GTA RP tends to promote the roleplaying aspects of such sentences.

It isn't uncommon for a character to be inactive so they can serve their prison sentence. In situations like this, some players just create a new character and roleplay something different.

However, xQc debated with the police officer about the sentencing claim, even going as far as calling him an idiot. Whether or not this part was a part of the usual GTA RP antics could be debated upon, but it's specifically the actions that happened afterward that got xQc into some hot water.

Chat hopping

It should go without saying that encouraging one's followers to chat hop to another stream to belittle a streamer is widely looked down upon. Although xQc didn't directly promote the action ("Chat hop? Thank god."), he didn't dissuade his followers from calling the officer an idiot for his actions.

Even more so, when xQc was free, he would go on a Joker-esque rampage. One of the cops he shot down still communicated with another officer, which angered xQc, as that is a clear violation of GTA RP's rules. xQc got arrested in-game because of this rule-breaking action, so he understandably got angry.

After xQc would be in jail again, he got a pop-up message alerting him of his permanent ban. It should be noted that admins said they would reach out to him in the future.

Permanent ban or not?

It's currently unknown if xQc is permanently banned or not for his actions in GTA RP. While a third ban being permanent does make sense, losing his massive fanbase would be a devastating blow to GTA RP. However, if he isn't permanently banned, then it could seem like an example of streamer favoritism.