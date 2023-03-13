Will First Dose Missions in GTA Online be worth doing after Last Dose update?

GTA Online players worldwide are set to witness the release of the second part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The Last Dose update will be available on March 16, 2023, and will conclude Drug Wars in Los Santos and Blaine County.

As players prepare to play Last Dose missions, one important question still remains: would carrying out First Dose missions be resourceful and worth it? This article attempts to make a case for these missions and gives players a fresh perspective.

About First Dose missions in GTA Online

With the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update in GTA Online in December 2023, six Story Mode contract missions called First Dose were included in the game. The story begins after players receive a phone call from "Nervous" Ron Jakowski, summoning them to Ace Liquor, a bar in Sandy Shores.

They meet a drug-dealing gang of outcasts called the Fooliganz, led by the popular GTA Online character Dax. The Lost MC attacks them in the bar and runs away with Dax's Journey II R.V., which is later retrieved.

As they progress, players find themselves in the gruesome world of the drug business. It's the Fooliganz versus other drug-related gangs and corporations like The Lost MC, Hippies, and Humane Labs & Research.

Why they are crucial to Last Dose storyline

One important thing to understand is that players witness a small-scale picture of the drug-dealing business in the First Dose missions. It is characterized by small gangs ripping each other apart to make an impression in their field of work. Ultimately, the Fooliganz get a hold of a huge business volume at the end of the missions.

However, in Last Dose missions, they go against a larger enemy with more capital, power, influence, and better products. Dr. Isiah Friedlander would do anything to ensure that his company, Friedminder Therapeutics, captures all businesses in Los Santos and Blaine County.

Players should understand that completing First Dose missions, even after the release of the Last Dose DLC, will give them a good perspective of the ongoing events in the game. From another point of view, it will be like watching a prequel to a film. A real-life example that stands out is the Star Wars movies.

Players will also be able to appreciate the hard work that developers and artists at Rockstar Games have put into making GTA Online's gameplay experience better than it has ever been.

The First Dose and Last Dose series of 11 emotionally-driven missions will end the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. This will likely be considered one of the best major DLC updates in GTA Online.

Poll : 0 votes