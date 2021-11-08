Will the GTA 5-style gun controls make missions easier in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition?

The GTA Community is only days away from finding out if updated controls will make missions easier in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. Many players feel that the revamped classic controls will make missions a lot easier in the remastered games.

The reason most people seem to feel this way is by remembering how clunky the controls were in GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. To put it simply, they were not very advanced, suited to the developing game engines of the time.

This article will discuss why bringing a new style of game controls into the Trilogy should make life easier for the players.

GTA 5 controls are the best that Rockstar's franchise has to offer

Most GTA fans would agree that the controls in GTA 5 have been the most agreeable in the franchise. They allow the players to be free with their gun controls in almost every way imaginable. Players can use any of their weapons on foot, and many in or on various vehicles.

Moreover, gun selection has become a breeze with the quick-access weapon wheel.

The players' favorite thing about gun controls in GTA 5 is that even though they are unrestricted, they offer a certain sense of realism. This means that players can aim their weapon, quite realistically, from inside vehicles like cars and boats, or even motorbikes.

Much of the gun control allows for shooting in almost any direction from the vehicles, which is a vast improvement from the original three games, well before the re-master made an appearance. This will surely make missions easier, even the ones that were almost impossible before.

This is why the GTA Community is sure that introducing GTA 5-style controls to the Trilogy will improve the games to a great extent. It will also ensure that certain parts of the games will become easier for players, especially new ones, in the re-mastered edition.

There are numerous examples from GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas where missions were increasingly difficult, because the characters did not have a more than 90-degree view. Especially when trying to shoot vehicles they were driving alongside of.

After playing GTA 5 for so long, players would find it strange, and hard at first, to return to the old PS2 controls to simply look left or right.

Easier mission with GTA 5-style controls (Image via YouTube/ sodacan187)

One of the hardest missions, as an example, is "End Of The Line" in GTA San Andreas. The mission involved CJ escaping by digging his own grave to pursue Officer Pulaski and gun him down.

The thing making this mission so hard is the skill required to keep up with Pulaski's driving speed, and then get alongside him to shoot. This is a problem that can be solved, handily in fact, by introducing GTA 5-style controls to the classic titles.

It is for the reasons mentioned above that fans feel the original Trilogy missions will certainly be made easier with GTA 5-style gun controls.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan