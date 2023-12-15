Will GTA 6 be a console only game: Everything known so far

Rockstar Games dropped the first official trailer for GTA 6 on December 5, 2023. It showcased the upcoming title's setting and a few characters and confirmed its release in 2025. Shortly thereafter, it was announced that the latest Grand Theft Auto installment would arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The exclusion of PC has many wondering if it will be a console-exclusive.

Notably, Rockstar has a history of releasing titles on consoles first, followed by a PC port. Hence, PC enthusiasts shouldn't lose hope, as Grand Theft Auto 6 not releasing on this platform seems highly unlikely. With that said, let's take a look at everything known so far.

Analyzing if GTA 6 will be a console-exclusive

As mentioned, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. The absence of PC has evoked questions regarding its potential arrival on the platform.

However, it should be remembered that Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013. It was then launched for PS4 and Xbox One in 2014, eventually followed by a PC release in April 2015.

Given past precedent, a similar process might be followed for the latest installment. Furthermore, Grand Theft Auto 5 isn't the only case of Rockstar prioritizing console releases. For example, Grand Theft Auto 4 arrived in April 2008 for PS3 and Xbox 360, with the PC release coming in December.

Coupled with that, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas was released in October 2004 for PS2 and only became available on PC and Xbox in June 2005. The most recent example of this trend is Red Dead Redemption 2, which hit PS4 and Xbox One in October 2018 and then PC in November 2019.

Therefore, GTA 6 being a console-only game seems highly unlikely. Rockstar might release the title on PC a year or two after console ports.

While the game has only been announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as of writing, some also want to know about GTA 6 on PS5 Pro. However, the console itself is yet to be officially announced.

Besides the PC dilemma, questions have arisen regarding GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2. However, like the PS5 Pro, the console is yet to be officially confirmed.

More trailers are expected to arrive as we inch closer to 2025, and they should shed more light on it. Players hope to learn more about the rumored GTA 6 protagonist, Jason, the map, and gameplay features.

