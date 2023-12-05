Will GTA 6 have real cars? Everything known from the official trailer so far

GTA 6 is the upcoming mainline entry in the Grand Theft Auto series of video games. It has just received its first major trailer, which reveals a good deal of information about its lore, gameplay, and world. As with every Grand Theft Auto title, there are a ton of vehicles to use and explore the city in. This naturally extends to cars.

This raises the age-old question of whether the vehicles in-game are actually based on real-life models. Unfortunately, there is currently no way to confirm the presence of real cars in the title.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the author’s opinions and speculations.

GTA 6 will likely feature fictional versions of real-world cars

Exploring the streets of Leonida (image via Rockstar Games)

As is tradition with the Grand Theft Auto franchise, players are expected to be able to hijack and purchase a variety of vehicles to use in GTA 6. These vehicles range from bikes and helicopters to planes and cars.

Off-road and flight vehicles are expected to be available (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can drive along the streets of Leonida, wreaking havoc using a selection of vehicles. These vehicles will likely include the following variants:

Sports cars

Off-road vehicles

Luxury cars

Vintage cars

Electric cars

Fantasy cars

Miscellaneous other variants

Judging by prior entries in the franchise, there should be an abundant selection of vehicles in-game. Due to (mostly) licensing issues, players should, however, not expect an entirely 100% like-for-like representation of real-world vehicles.

Instead, GTA 6 will most likely feature fictional versions of cars, drawing heavy inspiration from real-world manufacturers like Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

Cars will be based on real-world versions (Image via Rockstar Games)

The names, designs, and in-game handling of these cars are expected to be quite different as well. The Obey 9F and Lampadati Tigon are good examples, as they are based on the Audi R8 and De Tomaso P72, respectively. The cars possess an uncanny resemblance to their real-world counterparts.

Real, licensed cars are still a possibility in the future

Despite the usage of fictional cars, GTA 6 may implement licensed cars in the future. GTA has amassed a huge player base in recent years, and it would not be impossible for developer Rockstar Games to add licensed variants to the game.

Keep in mind that this is entirely based on speculation and may never come to pass.

GTA 6 is the 16th entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, featuring a new protagonist, Lucia. The game is set to be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2025.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.